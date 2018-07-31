July 31 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have traded All-Star Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves.

Cincinnati and Atlanta announced the trade late Monday. The Reds received pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker in the exchange.

"Duvall we felt was a good fit," Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told MLB.com. "We really value outfield defense and then you combine power -- those are good qualities, and they are hard to find, and the fact that he's eligible for first-time arbitration next year, there is more control with that moving forward."

Duvall, 29, hit .205 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs in 105 games this season for the Reds. He was an All-Star in 2016, while hitting .241 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Tucker, 28, hit .256 with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 62 games this season for the Braves. Wisler, 25, had a 5.40 ERA and a 1-1 record in seven games this season for the Braves. The right-handed pitcher also had a 4.37 ERA and a 4-4 mark in 14 appearances this season at the Triple-A level.

Sims, 24, had a 7.84 ERA in six games this year for the Braves. He posted a 2.84 ERA and a 4-3 record in 15 Triple-A appearances in 2018.

"So we had it on our board for a while as a team that was interested in him," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams told MLB.com of the Braves' interest in Duvall. "The team has been playing very well.

"We're pleased with the performance we're seeing in the middle of the summer. We've been trying to keep an eye on next year, but also this year is important."

The Reds face the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Braves host the Miami Marlins at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.