Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting promoted to Triple-A

July 28 (UPI) -- Top baseball prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is moving one step closer to the show after his father's induction into the the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Toronto announced on Twitter that Guerrero will report to the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. will be inducted into Cooperstown this weekend in New York.

Guerrero Jr. is the No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old hit .402 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 61 games for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season. He is hitting .401 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs in 65 games overall in Minor League Baseball in 2018.

"Much like his father, Vlad Jr. has an elite ability to barrel the ball from the right side of the plate and generates effortless plus raw power to all fields with his combination of bat speed, physical strength and hand-eye coordination," Guerrero's scouting report on MLB Pipeline says.

"His plate discipline is also impressive, as he accrued more walks (76) than strikeouts (62) in 2017 to finish among the Minor League leaders in on-base percentage."

Guerrero also has at least 30 home run potential and boasts the "offensive profile of a perennial All-Star and possible MVP candidate in his prime," according to the scouting report. He moved from the outfield to third base before the season.

The Bisons host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo. Toronto is currently using Yangervis Solarte at third base. He is hitting .234 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs this season. Solarte has a $5.5 million team option in 2019, with a $750,000 buyout clause.