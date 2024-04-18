Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 18, 2024 / 9:33 AM

College basketball: Lucy Olsen, nation's No. 3 scorer, to transfer to Iowa

By Alex Butler

April 18 (UPI) -- Lucy Olsen, who averaged the third-most points in women's college basketball last season, will transfer to Iowa from Villanova, she announced on social media.

"New beginnings," Olsen wrote Wednesday on her Instagram and X post, which showed her wearing a Hawkeyes uniform.

Advertisement

Olsen's 23.3 points per game in 2023-24 trailed only former Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark (31.6) and USC freshman JuJu Watkins (27.1).

The two-time All-Big East selection also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game over her 35 appearances for the 22-13 Wildcats last season.

Olsen averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game over 37 appearances in 2022-23 during her sophomore campaign for the Wildcats.

Advertisement

The junior guard will attempt to lead the Hawkeyes, who lost Clark and fellow senior guard Kate Martin on Monday in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Martin averaged 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes also lost senior guards Gabbie Marshall (6.1 points per game) and Molly Davis (5.9 points per game) this off-season.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke, who averaged the second-most points (14) per game for the Hawkeyes, expects to return in 2024-25.

The Hawkeyes also signed five-star prospect Addison Deal, a 6-foot guard from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., as part of their class of 2025.

Journey Houston, a 5-foot-11 guard out of Davenport North High School in Davenport, Iowa, also is part of the 2025 class. She is a four-star prospect, according to ESPN.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chargers to sign ex-Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins
NFL // 2 hours ago
Chargers to sign ex-Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins
April 18 (UPI) -- Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agency, LAA Sports confirmed.
Heat star Jimmy Butler injures knee, status in doubt vs. Bulls
NBA // 3 hours ago
Heat star Jimmy Butler injures knee, status in doubt vs. Bulls
April 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sustained a right knee injury in an NBA play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, putting his playing status in serious doubt for Friday's elimination game against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA play-in tournament: Coby White scores 42, leads Bulls past Hawks
NBA // 3 hours ago
NBA play-in tournament: Coby White scores 42, leads Bulls past Hawks
April 18 (UPI) -- Coby White scored a career-high 42 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Atlanta Hawks in the final first-round game of the NBA play-in tournament. The Bulls now need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot.
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA // 19 hours ago
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
April 17 (UPI) -- The NBA Wednesday banned Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for violating league gambling rules.
Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 21 hours ago
Olympics: Leonard joins James, Curry, Durant, Embiid on Team USA basketball roster
April 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will fill the 12th and final spot on the Team USA men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Team USA announced Wednesday.
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
April 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will bring back white facemasks, which they wore on their helmets throughout the '70s, '80s, '90s and early 2000s, they announced Wednesday. They also unveiled a new logo.
Brazil soccer legend Romario reregisters as player at 58
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Brazil soccer legend Romario reregisters as player at 58
April 17 (UPI) -- Soccer legend Romario registered himself as a player in Brazil, the 58-year-old announced. He plans to play alongside his son for Rio de Janeiro's America Football Club, for which he also serves as president.
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
NHL // 1 day ago
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
April 17 (UPI) -- Star forward Alex Ovechkin thanked the Philadelphia Flyers after they pulled their goalie, clearing the path for an odd, empty-net, game-winning score that clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Capitals.
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
MLB // 1 day ago
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
April 17 (UPI) -- LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 40-point effort from Zion Williamson to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA play-in tournament, advancing to the playoffs.
Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
Sports News // 1 day ago
Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
April 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Dodgers right-handed pitcher Carl Erskine died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown of Anderson, Ind.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
NFL's Cleveland Browns bring back white facemasks, introduce new logo
Heat star Jimmy Butler injures knee, status in doubt vs. Bulls
Heat star Jimmy Butler injures knee, status in doubt vs. Bulls
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement