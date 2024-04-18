Trending
April 18, 2024 / 1:50 PM

Haley Cavinder to return to college basketball, reunite with twin at Miami

By Alex Butler
Twin sisters Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) will return to the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball program in 2024-25. Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics
Twin sisters Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) will return to the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball program in 2024-25. Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics

April 18 (UPI) -- Haley Cavinder, who led Miami in scoring in 2022-23, will join twin sister Hanna in a return to the Hurricanes next season, she announced Thursday. The Cavinder twins sat out during 2023.

They announced last April they would forgo their fifth year of eligibility to pursue other opportunities.

Haley initially announced in November that she committed to TCU. Hanna announced Wednesday that she would play for the Hurricanes next season.

"Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and fifth year," Haley Cavinder wrote on Instagram and X.

"There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up.

"I am excited for this upcoming season and can't wait to play at the U."

Haley averaged a team-leading 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 35 starts two seasons ago for the Hurricanes, who advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to LSU. Those Tigers went on to beat Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 title game.

The Cavinders are two of the most valuable collegiate athletes in the name, image and likeness era, according to on3.com. Their NIL endorsement portfolio has included the WWE, Raising Cane's and Intuit TurboTax, among others.

Haley Cavinder started 35 games for the Hurricanes during the 2022-23 campaign. Hanna Cavinder, who averaged 3.8 points per game in 2022-23, appeared in 34 games, but did not receive a start.

The twins played that season under former Hurricanes coach Katie Meier, who announced last month that she will retire after 19 seasons. They spent their first three collegiate seasons at Fresno State.

Haley's announcement to return to the Hurricanes and decommit from TCU came less than 2 hours after several outlets reported that former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith decided to transfer to TCU.

