April 12, 2023 / 8:25 AM

Cavinder twins to leave Miami women's basketball program

By Alex Butler

April 12 (UPI) -- Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder will not return to the Miami women's basketball program next season so they can "start a new chapter" in their lives, they announced in a statement on social media.

The twins, who are among the most popular and top NIL (name, image and likeness) earners in college sports, announced their decision to forgo a fifth year of eligibility Tuesday on Instagram and Twitter.

"Thank you for an unforgettable season," the twins wrote in a joint statement. "The love and support we received from the university and the city was special."

Haley averaged a team-high 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season for the Hurricanes. Hanna, who came off the bench, averaged 3.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds.

The Hurricanes went 22-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight, where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

"We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as family and being a part of a historic season," the Cavinders wrote in their statement. "With that being said, [we] have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives."

The Cavinders, who have a combined 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on TikTok, played for Fresno State for the first three years of their collegiate careers. They announced their commitment to Miami on April 21, 2022.

"What started as us playing basketball 16 years ago turned into something bigger than we could ever imagine," the twins wrote. "We love you Canes family."

