College basketball: LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Star guard Hailey Van Lith (C) spent her first three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- LSU basketball star Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal after spending just one season with the Tigers. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and on3.com about the move Thursday. Advertisement

Van Lith averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game over 33 appearances this season for the Tigers. She logged a career-best 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 37 games in 2022-23, her final season at Louisville.

Van Lith announced last April that she would transfer from the Cardinals to join the Tigers, who were fresh off a national title in 2023.

The star guard did not declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft and has a fifth year of collegiate eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Van Lith's decision to enter the transfer portal came a day after Angel Reese, her star Tigers teammate, declared for the WNBA Draft. Reese, a three-time All-American, is a projected Top 10 pick.

Aneesah Morrow, Flau-jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams are expected to be the top returning Tigers players. Reese transferred from Maryland to LSU in 2022. Morrow transferred to LSU from DePaul last year.

Advertisement