Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 3, 2024 / 1:35 PM

LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

By Alex Butler
LSU Tigers star Angel Reese (10) will be part of the 2024 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
LSU Tigers star Angel Reese (10) will be part of the 2024 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- LSU basketball star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national title last season, declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she announced Wednesday on social media.

The three-time All-American made the announcement on Instagram and X. She also detailed her decision in an interview with Vogue.

Advertisement

"I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted; a degree, a national championship and this platform I could have never imagined," Reese said in a video posted to her social media platforms.

Reese thanked her teammates, managers, trainers, family, God and others for their support throughout her career.

Related

"Thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do," she said. "For standing by me at my lowest. For making every second of the past four years a dream come true."

Reese, who led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding the last two seasons, said her decision to declare for the WNBA was "difficult."

"But I trust the next chapter because I know the author," she said. "'Bayou Barbie,' out."

Advertisement

Reese is projected to be a Top 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The event will be held April 15 in Brooklyn.

"I've won a national championship," Reese told Vogue. "I've gotten SEC Player of the Year. I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro -- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

All-American guard Caitlin Clark, who led the Iowa Hawkeyes over Reese's Tigers in the Elite Eight, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Latest Headlines

Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
NFL // 2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
April 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
FAU basketball star Johnell Davis enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft
Sports News // 2 hours ago
FAU basketball star Johnell Davis enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft
April 3 (UPI) -- Star guard Johnell Davis, who led Florida Atlantic in scoring the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal and will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
MLB // 4 hours ago
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
April 3 (UPI) -- Byron Buxton narrowly avoided a sausage-mascot-related placement on the injured list, ducking away just in time to evade a sprinting bratwurst during a Minnesota Twins loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
NBA // 5 hours ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
April 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid returned from a two-month injury hiatus and scored 24 points to spark a Philadelphia 76ers comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He told reporters that he battled depression during his absence.
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
MLB // 5 hours ago
Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds
April 3 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper hit more than 1,200 feet of home runs, snapping his 0 for 11 start to the 2024 campaign with a trio of long balls in a Philadelphia Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds.
German soccer jersey to be redesigned over allegations it resembles Nazi symbol
Soccer // 20 hours ago
German soccer jersey to be redesigned over allegations it resembles Nazi symbol
April 2 (UPI) -- A soccer jersey in Germany showing the number 44 is being redesigned over allegations that it resembles a Nazi symbol.
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
NBA // 1 day ago
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
April 2 (UPI) -- During a podcast appearance this week, veteran guard Rajon Rondo announced an end to his NBA tenure, which lasted 16 years and featured four All-Star selections and two championships.
Trent Perry, USC's top signing of 2025, decommits, cites coaching change
Sports News // 1 day ago
Trent Perry, USC's top signing of 2025, decommits, cites coaching change
April 2 (UPI) -- Trent Perry, USC's top basketball commitment from the class of 2024, will reopen his recruitment after Andy Enfield left the Trojans to become coach at SMU, Perry announced Tuesday.
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Sports News // 1 day ago
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
April 2 (UPI) -- Angel Reese brushed tears off her cheeks throughout a postgame news conference after LSU's Elite Eight loss to Iowa. The All-American forward went on to detail why she hasn't been happy since the Tigers' 2023 title run.
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
April 2 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will serve as a backup to two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Tennessee fires women's basketball coach Kellie Harper
Tennessee fires women's basketball coach Kellie Harper
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
Trent Perry, USC's top signing of 2025, decommits, cites coaching change
Trent Perry, USC's top signing of 2025, decommits, cites coaching change
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Twins' Byron Buxton narrowly avoids collision with racing bratwurst
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement