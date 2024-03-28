Breaking News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 28, 2024 / 11:52 AM

Khamzat Chimaev-Robert Whittaker bout to be UFC's first in Saudi Arabia

By Alex Butler
Robert Whittaker (pictured) is scheduled to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a UFC Fight Night on June 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Michael Dodger/EPA-EFE
Robert Whittaker (pictured) is scheduled to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a UFC Fight Night on June 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Michael Dodger/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Middleweights Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker will headline the first UFC event ever held in Saudi Arabia, UFC president Dana White announced.

White announced Wednesday on Instagram and X that the event will air live -- for free -- June 22 on ABC. The fights will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city.

Advertisement

Preliminary action will start at noon EDT on ESPN and ESPN+. The main-card broadcast is expected to start at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.

"Our first fight in the Kingdom will be a fight night that will air live and free on ABC," White said in a video posted to social media.

Related

"The main event will be former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) versus 13-0, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev to see who will be the No. 1 contender for the UFC middleweight championship."

White said the co-main event will feature No. 6-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov (37-10) and No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2). Kelvin Gastelum (18-9) will battle fellow welterweight Daniel Rodriguez (17-4) in another matchup.

No. 7 light heavyweight Johnny Walker (21-8) also will meet No. 9 Volkan Oezdemir (19-7). Middleweight Ihor Potieria (20-5) will take on undefeated Shara Magomedov (12-0) in another fight on the card.

Advertisement

"This card is going to be bad [expletive], from top to bottom," White said. "It's going to be historic. It's our first-ever show from the Kingdom."

UFC announced in October that it would hold a fight in Saudi Arabia on March 2. White said in January the event was delayed so that he could add fighters, who "weren't ready" at the time.

Saudi Arabia, which has increased involvement through investments by its Public Investment Fund into major sports leagues and teams, also owns a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League, a competitor of the UFC.

Endeavor Group Holdings, which currently owns UFC, returned a $400 million investment from the PIF in 2019 after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The CIA and Western governments later concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely ordered the killing.

Endeavor previously publicly expressed interest in a strategic partnership with the PGA Tour amid the PIF's negotiations to merge forces with the U.S.-based golf league, but that offer was rejected.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in May on Freakonomics Radio that the company also was considering a $1 billion investment into LIV Golf -- now owned and operated by the PIF -- but did not go through with that plan because of LIV Golf's previous dispute with the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

Endeavor's current business partnership with the PGA Tour includes commercial rights sales and tournament management.

The PGA Tour announced in January that it closed on an investment of up to $3 billion with the StrategicSports Group, a consortium of American sports team owners. That transaction, used to launch PGA Tour Enterprises, allows for co-investment from the PIF, the PGA Tour said.

Latest Headlines

Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Ekaterina Alexandrova and Danielle Collins each won quarterfinal matches on Day 9 of the Miami Open, setting up a semifinal match, with the winner taking on Elena Rybakina or Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's finale.
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
NBA // 5 hours ago
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
March 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history.
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
MLB // 8 hours ago
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
March 28 (UPI) -- Two regular-season games are already completed -- because of MLB's Seoul Series -- but Thursday's league-wide slate of 13 contests will mark the start of the 2024 season for most baseball fans.
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
March 27 (UPI) -- The BIG3 basketball league made a $5 million offer as part of a recruiting pitch to Iowa star Caitlin Clark, co-founder Ice Cube confirmed Wednesday on social media.
NCAA president wants ban on college sports prop bets
Sports News // 23 hours ago
NCAA president wants ban on college sports prop bets
March 27 (UPI) -- NCAA president Charlie Baker wants states with legalized sports gambling to ban prop betting on collegiate athletics, he announced Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
March 27 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and longtime tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic decided to stop working together, Djokovic announced Wednesday on social media.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
MLB // 1 day ago
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
March 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, despite the Wildcats' recent postseason struggles, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on X.
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
MLB // 1 day ago
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation.
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
Chicago Bears, Houston Texans to play in August's Hall of Fame Game
Sports News // 2 days ago
Chicago Bears, Houston Texans to play in August's Hall of Fame Game
March 26 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears will play the Houston Texans this preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NCAA president wants ban on college sports prop bets
NCAA president wants ban on college sports prop bets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement