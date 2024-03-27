Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 27, 2024 / 1:46 PM

NCAA president wants ban on college sports prop bets

By Alex Butler
NCAA president Charlie Baker wants states to ban prop betting related to collegiate athletics. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
NCAA president Charlie Baker wants states to ban prop betting related to collegiate athletics. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- NCAA president Charlie Baker wants states with legalized sports gambling to ban prop betting on collegiate athletics, he announced Wednesday.

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity and competition and leading to student athletes and professional athletes getting harassed," Baker wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

"The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets."

Proposition (prop) bets are those unrelated to the score of a game. They can include an individual player's expected points, rebounds and more.

Related

This week, Baker said, the NCAA will contact officials in states that still allow the best and ask them to join Ohio, Vermont, Maryland and others in removing college prop bets from betting markets.

"The NCAA is drawing the line on sports betting to protect student-athletes and to protect the integrity of the game -- issues across the country these last several days show there is more work to be done," he said.

The NCAA prohibits betting activity and providing information to those involved in betting in relation to collegiate, amateur and professional sports competitions.,

Advertisement

The NCAA announced March 19 that it launched a "Draw the Line" campaign. The campaign provides student athletes with education on the effects of sports gambling, while also addressing additional issues with gambling.

The American Gaming Association estimated earlier this month that American adults would legally wager $2.72 billion on the 2024 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

A 2023 NCAA study found that 67% of 18- to 22-year-olds on college campuses have engaged in sports betting. Several people -- including coaches and athletes -- have been disciplined in recent years because of sports gambling-related incidents.

The NCAA states on its website that "player-specific prop bets create circumstances where student-athletes and other athletics personnel received targeted harassment by bettors."

The NCAA's 2023 study found that 10% of respondents from Division I said they have been harassed online or in person by a person with gambling interest.

Latest Headlines

Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Sports News // 21 minutes ago
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
March 27 (UPI) -- The BIG3 basketball league made a $5 million offer as part of a recruiting pitch to Iowa star Caitlin Clark, co-founder Ice Cube confirmed Wednesday on social media.
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
March 27 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and longtime tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic decided to stop working together, Djokovic announced Wednesday on social media.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
MLB // 5 hours ago
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
March 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, despite the Wildcats' recent postseason struggles, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on X.
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
MLB // 6 hours ago
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation.
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
Chicago Bears, Houston Texans to play in August's Hall of Fame Game
Sports News // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears, Houston Texans to play in August's Hall of Fame Game
March 26 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears will play the Houston Texans this preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
Sports News // 1 day ago
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
March 26 (UPI) -- No perfect bracket selections remain for the men's NCAA basketball tournament, and only four exist for the women's competition.
Tennis: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff upset at Miami Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff upset at Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 26 (UPI) -- No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Coco Gauff suffered shocking upsets in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Miami Open, failing to reach the quarterfinals in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa overcome poor shooting, WVU to advance to Sweet 16
Sports News // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark, Iowa overcome poor shooting, WVU to advance to Sweet 16
March 26 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes were held nearly 30 points below their season scoring average and weathered a late West Virginia rally to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
March 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Monday steadfastly denied any involvement in sports betting or the gambling activities of his friend and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement