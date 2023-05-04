Alabama to fire coach Brad Bohannon amid baseball betting probe

May 4 (UPI) -- Alabama will fire coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday amid an investigation into potential suspicious wagering activity during a Crimson Tide game against the LSU Tigers, the school announced.

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees," the Crimson Tide said.

"Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

The Crimson Tide (30-15) won six of seven games before they lost three-consecutive times last weekend to LSU, the No. 1 team in the country.

On Monday, the Ohio Casino Control Commission issued an emergency order to "prohibit the acceptance of any wagers on University of Alabama Baseball effective immediately."

Matthew Schuler, the executive director of the commission, told ESPN that the order was a response to a report from an independent monitor.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Division of Gaming also told sportsbooks to suspend wagering on baseball games involving Alabama.

Las Vegas-based firm U.S. Integrity, which monitors wagering activity, alerted sportsbooks that it detected "suspicious wagering activity" in Friday's LSU-Alabama series opener. LSU led 8-1 through seven innings. Alabama rallied with a run in the eighth and four in the ninth, but lost 8-6.

Alabama said Tuesday that it was "actively seeking information" about the matter.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board told NOLA.com that two bets triggered the U.S. Integrity alert. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, which is investigating the matter along with several other regulatory bodies, told ESPN that the bets were placed at a sportsbook located at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

"One was on a parlay which involved the LSU-Alabama game, and then there was another straight-up bet," said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. "I was told it was a large bet that involved LSU-Alabama."

Sports betting is legal in Ohio, but illegal in Alabama. NCAA rules prohibit athletes from sports betting and providing information to those involved in or associated with sports betting activities connected to intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competitions.

"The NCAA takes sports wagering very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition," the association said in a statement provided to AL.com. "We are aware of this issue and actively gathering additional information."

Alabama will face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU will play Auburn at 6 p.m. Friday in Auburn, Ala.