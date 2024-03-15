Breaking News
Judge rules DA Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump election case -- if lead prosecutor withdraws
Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 15, 2024 / 10:43 AM

Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev as bees delay match

By Alex Butler
Carlos Alcaraz (pictured) of Spain will face Jannik Sinner of Italy in a men's singles semifinal at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Carlos Alcaraz (pictured) of Spain will face Jannik Sinner of Italy in a men's singles semifinal at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz batted away buzzing bees early on and waited out a nearly two-hour delay needed to clear the nuisance before cruising to a straight-sets triumph over Alexander Zverev in a BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal.

The Spaniard swept the match 6-3, 6-1 Thursday at California's Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, told reporters it was the "most unusual match" of his career.

Advertisement

"There were thousands flying and [getting] stuck in my hair," Alcaraz said of the bees. "One of them was hitting on me. I tried to stay away from them, but it was impossible. They were stuck in my hair, so I was running.

"I'm a little bit afraid of them, so I tried to stay safe. I was running everywhere."

Alcaraz logged just one ace, but converted 4 of 5 break points and fired 17 winners. He logged just six unforced errors, compared the Zverev's 10. Zverev fired 10 winners and did not earn a break point opportunity.

The match was tied 1-1 when Alcaraz won the first point of the third game. He then walked over to the chair umpire, who requested assistance for the insect issue and called for a match suspension. Alcaraz continued to swat away the bees and briefly hid behind a wall during the sequence.

Advertisement

Broadcast cameras filmed the bees swarming in front of their lenses. A tournament staff member, who was not wearing protective gear, then went up to one of the aerial cameras and used a vacuum to remove the bees.

Alcaraz went on to win game point when the match resumed. He then broke Zverev and held serve for a 3-1 edge in the set. He also held his next two serves to win the match.

Alcaraz will meet No. 3 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals Saturday at Indian Wells. No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia will face No. 17 Tommy Paul of the United States in the other men's singles semifinal.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will face No. 31 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the first women's singles semifinal Friday night. No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States will play No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece in the other semifinal.

Read More

Latest Headlines

3-year-old Nysos to miss month's training, unlikely for Santa Anita Derby
Sports News // 2 hours ago
3-year-old Nysos to miss month's training, unlikely for Santa Anita Derby
March 15 (UPI) -- Most of the week's Triple Crown action is off the track, with the big news that leading 3-year-old Nysos has had a training setback, throwing his early-season schedule into question.
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
NFL // 2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
March 15 (UPI) -- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an explosive weapon for 2024, the veteran wide receiver announced.
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
NFL // 4 hours ago
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
March 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
NFL // 21 hours ago
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Thursday.
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
NFL // 22 hours ago
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
March 14 (UPI) -- Free agent safety Vonn Bell, who was released by the Carolina Panthers, agreed to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, agent David Canter announced Thursday.
Detroit Lions give extensions contracts for coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes
NFL // 23 hours ago
Detroit Lions give extensions contracts for coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, keeping them under contract through 2027, the team announced Thursday.
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
MLB // 1 day ago
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
March 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox traded right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres in exchange for three top prospects and pitcher Steven Wilson, the teams announced.
Inter Miami reach Champions Cup QF, but lose Lionel Messi to injury
Soccer // 1 day ago
Inter Miami reach Champions Cup QF, but lose Lionel Messi to injury
March 14 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored and added an assist to help Inter Miami beat Nashville SC and advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, but later left the match with an injury, which is expected to cause an absence.
Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
NBA // 1 day ago
Nuggets hand Heat fourth-consecutive loss in NBA Finals rematch
MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Nine months had passed since the Denver Nuggets faced the Miami Heat in Miami before Wednesday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals foes, but the results of the squabble were eerily similar.
Indianapolis Colts to sign quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts to sign quarterback Joe Flacco
March 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Joe Flacco, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed Wednesday. The pact is worth up to $8.7 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement