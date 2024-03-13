Trending
Sports News
March 13, 2024

Louisville expected to fire men's basketball coach Kenny Payne

By Alex Butler

March 13 (UPI) -- The University of Louisville is expected to fire men's basketball coach Kenny Payne after he led the Cardinals to a 12-51 record over two seasons.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and The Field of 68 about the move on Tuesday. The Cardinals hired Payne in 2022. He previously worked as an assistant for the New York Knicks and at Kentucky and Oregon.

Payne led the Cardinals to a 4-28 record in his first year. The 2023-24 Cardinals were 4-3 through their first seven games. They went on to lose 12 of their next 14. They finished the campaign on a seven-game losing streak.

Former Cardinals coach Chris Mack led the Cardinals to a 63-36 record over four seasons before he was fired in 2022. They went 416-143 under coach Rick Pitino from 2001-02 through 2016-17.

The Cardinals achieved a No. 1 national ranking and made trips to the Division I men's basketball tournament under both Pitino and Mack. Pitino led the Cardinals to three Final Four runs, including one that ended with a national title in 2013.

North Carolina State beat Louisville 94-85 in their season finale at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Payne told reporters at his postgame news conference that he had not been told anything at that point about his future as coach.

"When I walked into the program as the new head coach, I talked about, I needed everybody on the same page," Payne said. "We sort of forgot that. I talked about how I'm not going to let you blame me. I'm not standing up here by myself. I need all of Louisville with me. We sort of forgot that.

"I talked about, it's going to take time, and I'm going to watch and see who jumped on and off the Titanic. We sort of forgot that. I gave a specific time. I said three or four years. And I'm good with that. That's what I believed at that time, and that's what I still believe it takes to fix this program."

The 2023-24 Cardinals ranked No. 239 of 362 teams in points per game (71.6) and 334th in points allowed per game (78.6).

Latest Headlines

Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
NFL // 1 hour ago
Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
March 13 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, his agency announced.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who stole $22 million sentenced to 3 years in jail
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who stole $22 million sentenced to 3 years in jail
March 12 (UPI) -- The former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who stole $22 million over a three year period was sentenced to more than six years in a federal prison and three years of supervised release.
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
NFL // 18 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
March 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Derrick Henry agreed to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The pact will result in Henry joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, he confirmed Tuesday on X.
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
NFL // 21 hours ago
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to one-year contracts with free agent defensive end Clelin Ferrell and quarterback Marcus Mariota.
New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack
MLB // 22 hours ago
New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack
March 12 (UPI) -- New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry experienced a heart attack and is recovering at a St. Louis hospital, he announced on Instagram.
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 23 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Aaron Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
NFL // 23 hours ago
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
March 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to contracts with free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and guard John Simpson.
Tennis: No. 123 Luca Nardi upsets No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis: No. 123 Luca Nardi upsets No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells
March 12 (UPI) -- Luca Nardi whipped his racket through the air and smashed an ace to his left, out of the reach of Novak Djokovic for match point, securing an upset over the top-ranked player in the world at the BNP Paribas Open.
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
March 12 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade veteran running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans and will sign Zack Moss as a potential replacement.
