College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Senior guard Steven Ashworth made five 3-pointers and totaled 20 points to lead the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays to an upset of the No. 1 UConn Huskies in Omaha.

The Bluejays made 54.7% of their shots, including 50% (14-28) of their 3-pointers, in the 85-66 victory Tuesday at the CHI Health Center. They held the Huskies to a 44.1% shooting clip, including an abysmal 18.8% rate from downtown.

"When you are in your home gym, there is just a feeling of confidence," Ashworth told reporters. "In that first half, we got on a little heater."

The Huskies dominated in the paint, outscoring their foes 40-18 inside. The Bluejays held a 14-4 advantage in points off the bench. They also logged an 18-to-7 assist to turnover ratio, compared to the Huskies' 8-to-9 ratio.

"It's a historic game for our program," Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said.

The Huskies opened the game with a 7-0 run and pushed that advantage to eight before allowing the Bluejays to heat up and hold a 40-18 scoring advantage for the final 15:51 of the first half. They outscored the Huskies 22-6 over the final 8:31 of the half.

Ashworth made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points over the first 20 minutes. The Bluejays led 43-29 at the break.

They opened the second half with an 8-2 run and pushed their lead to 23 points over the next 10 minutes. They outscored the Huskies 42-37 over the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Bluejays senior guard Baylor Scheierman all of his 12 points in the second half. Junior guard Trey Alexander scored nine of his 16 points in the second half. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 15 points in the victory.

Huskies senior guard Tristen Newton scored a game-high 27 points. He also logged 12 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan totaled 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Huskies (24-3) will host Villanova (15-11) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Storrs, Conn. The Bluejays (20-7) will battle St. John's (14-13) at noon Sunday in New York.