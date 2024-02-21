Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 8:22 AM

College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn

By Alex Butler

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Senior guard Steven Ashworth made five 3-pointers and totaled 20 points to lead the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays to an upset of the No. 1 UConn Huskies in Omaha.

The Bluejays made 54.7% of their shots, including 50% (14-28) of their 3-pointers, in the 85-66 victory Tuesday at the CHI Health Center. They held the Huskies to a 44.1% shooting clip, including an abysmal 18.8% rate from downtown.

Advertisement

"When you are in your home gym, there is just a feeling of confidence," Ashworth told reporters. "In that first half, we got on a little heater."

The Huskies dominated in the paint, outscoring their foes 40-18 inside. The Bluejays held a 14-4 advantage in points off the bench. They also logged an 18-to-7 assist to turnover ratio, compared to the Huskies' 8-to-9 ratio.

Related

"It's a historic game for our program," Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said.

The Huskies opened the game with a 7-0 run and pushed that advantage to eight before allowing the Bluejays to heat up and hold a 40-18 scoring advantage for the final 15:51 of the first half. They outscored the Huskies 22-6 over the final 8:31 of the half.

Advertisement

Ashworth made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points over the first 20 minutes. The Bluejays led 43-29 at the break.

They opened the second half with an 8-2 run and pushed their lead to 23 points over the next 10 minutes. They outscored the Huskies 42-37 over the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Bluejays senior guard Baylor Scheierman all of his 12 points in the second half. Junior guard Trey Alexander scored nine of his 16 points in the second half. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 15 points in the victory.

Huskies senior guard Tristen Newton scored a game-high 27 points. He also logged 12 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan totaled 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Huskies (24-3) will host Villanova (15-11) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Storrs, Conn. The Bluejays (20-7) will battle St. John's (14-13) at noon Sunday in New York.

Latest Headlines

Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Live sports streaming platform Fubo said Tuesday it is suing Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery over its planned joint sports streaming platform.
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
Sports News // 20 hours ago
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, the College Football Playoff board announced Tuesday.
Germany's Andreas Brehme, who scored 1990 World Cup winner, dies at 63
Soccer // 21 hours ago
Germany's Andreas Brehme, who scored 1990 World Cup winner, dies at 63
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Andreas Brehme, who scored the game-winning goal for Germany to win the 1990 World Cup, died from cardiac arrest, his partner, former teams and German soccer officials announced Tuesday. He was 63.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
NFL // 21 hours ago
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater will end his 16-year career and retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday in a letter posted to the team website.
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham will be the lead navigator of a four person crew that plans to row more than 600 miles nonstop across the frigid Arctic Ocean in 2025, he announced on social media.
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
MLB // 1 day ago
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma is now the second-winningest coach in men's or women's college basketball, after passing Mike Krzyzewski for the honor through a 75-53 UConn win over Creighton.
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Sports News // 1 day ago
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A flurry of fists flew in the handshake line after a Texas A&M-Commerce win over Incarnate Word, with several angered college basketball players needing to be separated on the floor of a tiny San Antonio gym.
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Sports News // 1 day ago
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- William Byron took a tap from behind and nudged Brad Keselowski's car sideways, taking out a large portion of the field with nine laps to go in the Daytona 500 before going on to win Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
MLB // 1 day ago
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement