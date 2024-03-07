Trending
March 7, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Detroit Mercy, basketball coach Mike Davis 'mutually part ways' after 1-31 season

By Alex Butler

March 7 (UPI) -- Detroit Mercy and men's basketball coach Mike Davis "mutually agreed to part ways" after the Titans finished 1-31 during the 2023-24 season, the school announced Thursday.

"On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy," athletic director Robert C. Vowels Jr. said in a news release.

"We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues."

Davis was hired before the 2018-19 season. He led the Titans to a 60-119 record over six seasons and never reached the NCAA tournament.

The Titans started their 2023-24 campaign with 26 consecutive losses and ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Davis spent the 2012-13 through 2017-18 seasons coaching at Texas Southern. He led the Tigers to a 115-89 record over those six seasons. The Tigers also went to the NCAA tournament four times during that span, but never advanced past the first round.

Davis previously coached the Indiana Hoosiers and the University of at Alabama Birmingham Blazers. He led the Hoosiers to a Final Four in 2002. Davis has an overall record of 412-360 as a collegiate head coach.

Vowels said the Titans will immediately start their search to find his replacement.

"It's essential that Detroit Mercy has a strong and competitive men's basketball program for the city of Detroit, the university community, our alumni, supporters and friends and most of all for our student-athletes," Detroit Mercy President Donald Taylor said.

"We all share pride in our athletic programs as representative of the university and we will work together to earn their interest and support in the program moving forward."

