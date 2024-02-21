Trending
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl

By Alex Butler

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Southland Conference suspended eight players for their roles in a basketball brawl after a Texas A&M Commerce Lions win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals in San Antonio, the conference announced Wednesday.

"The Southland Conference board of directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches and spectators during and after competitions," Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant said in a news release. "Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior.

"I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce athletic director Jim Curry and UIW athletics director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter."

The incident occurred Monday night at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center when players lined up for the postgame handshake line.

The feisty interaction appeared triggered by a conversation between the Lions' Prince Davies and Cardinals' Alex Anderson. The two exchanged words after passing each other. Several more players got involved in the verbal exchange, which led to a physical altercation.

Several players and coaches ended up on the floor before the teams were separated.

Davies was suspended for one game. Anderson was given a two-game ban.

Lions forward Jerome Brewer Jr., guard Ant Abraham and forward Kwo Agwa were suspended for three games for their roles in the melee.

Cardinals point guard Elijah Davis also received a three-game ban. Cardinals center Gabe Beny Til and forward Marcus Glover were given two-game suspensions.

The Lions (10-17) will battle Nicholls State (14-12) at 4 p.m. EST Saturday in Thibodaux, La. The Cardinals (8-18) will face McNeese State (23-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lake Charles, La.

