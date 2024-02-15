Trending
Feb. 15, 2024 / 12:08 PM

Daytona 500: Ford drivers Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead starting grid

By Alex Butler
Joey Logano (R) helps push his car to qualify for the 66th Daytona 500 on Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
1 of 5 | Joey Logano (R) helps push his car to qualify for the 66th Daytona 500 on Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will lead the 2024 Daytona 500 starting grid after their Fords clocked the fastest times in qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

The Great American Race will be held at 2:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Logano finished with the fastest lap, clocking in at 49.465 seconds on the 2.5-mile tri-oval Wednesday at Daytona. He will line up his yellow No. 22 Ford Mustang in the No. 1 spot, leading the 40-car field.

Michael McDowell, who clocked a 49.536-second lap, will be in the No. 2 spot in his yellow No. 34 Ford Mustang.

Logano sped for an average of 181.947 mph during qualifying, while McDowell revved up to 181.686 mph.

"I was a lucky jockey that was behind the wheel that got to drive that one," Logano told reporters when asked about his speedy car.

Logano's pole victory snapped a streak of nine consecutive years that a Hendrick Motorsports finished first in qualifying for the Daytona 500.

The next 38 spots in the starting grid will be determined in two qualifying races, called the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Those races will start at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at Daytona. They will air on FS1.

Logano, the 2022 Cup Series champion, won the Daytona 500 in 2015. He finished second in 2023. McDowell won the event in 2021.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending champion. Alex Bowman, who won pole position in 2023 qualifying, went on to finish fifth in last year's race.

"It's neat," Logano said. "Obviously really cool to start on the front row for the Daytona 500. Never done that before. Never been even close. So this is something really neat to be able to experience."

The Daytona 500 will air on Fox.

