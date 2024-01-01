3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84

Legendary driver Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and four-time winner of the Daytona 500, has died at 84, NASCAR announced. Photo by Ted Van Pelt/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Hall-of-fame race car driver Cale Yarborough has died, NASCAR announced. He was 84. The racing organization reported his death on Sunday. Advertisement

The South Carolina native was a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and won the Daytona 500 four times. He tallied 83 wins in his professional career, tying him with Jimmie Johnson for the sixth-most wins all-time.

"Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen," Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car."

Several other NASCAR legends shared their condolences for Yarborough's family on social media, including longtime rival "The King" Richard Petty.

"His rivalry and competitive spirit with The King will always be a renowned part of NASCAR history, showcasing their mutual respect and the intensity of their competition on the track," a statement posted on Petty's social media account said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared photos of himself and Yarborough on X, formerly knowns as Twitter, recalling him as a "legend behind the wheel for sure."

Sad news about the passing of Cale today. A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/D8lFkCF8HL— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 31, 2023

Driver Jimmie Johnson called Yarborough his hero and said he is honored to be tied with him on the all-time wins list.

"He was 'the man' and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on," Johnson posted. "My deepest condolences to Cale's family."

Cale Yarborough was my childhood hero. What an honor to be tied with the legend for 83 Cup series wins. He was "the man" and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on. My deepest condolences to Cale's family. pic.twitter.com/xcikjl2pu6— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 31, 2023

Yarborough was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder according to family members. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo, and his daughters B.J., Julie and Kelley.

