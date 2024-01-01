Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 1, 2024 / 4:06 PM

3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84

By Joe Fisher
Legendary driver Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and four-time winner of the Daytona 500, has died at 84, NASCAR announced. Photo by Ted Van Pelt/Wikimedia Commons
Legendary driver Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and four-time winner of the Daytona 500, has died at 84, NASCAR announced. Photo by Ted Van Pelt/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Hall-of-fame race car driver Cale Yarborough has died, NASCAR announced. He was 84.

The racing organization reported his death on Sunday.

Advertisement

The South Carolina native was a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and won the Daytona 500 four times. He tallied 83 wins in his professional career, tying him with Jimmie Johnson for the sixth-most wins all-time.

"Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen," Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car."

Related

Several other NASCAR legends shared their condolences for Yarborough's family on social media, including longtime rival "The King" Richard Petty.

"His rivalry and competitive spirit with The King will always be a renowned part of NASCAR history, showcasing their mutual respect and the intensity of their competition on the track," a statement posted on Petty's social media account said.

Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared photos of himself and Yarborough on X, formerly knowns as Twitter, recalling him as a "legend behind the wheel for sure."

Driver Jimmie Johnson called Yarborough his hero and said he is honored to be tied with him on the all-time wins list.

"He was 'the man' and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on," Johnson posted. "My deepest condolences to Cale's family."

Advertisement

Yarborough was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder according to family members. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo, and his daughters B.J., Julie and Kelley.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Lee Sun-kyun
Lee Sun-kyun arrives at a photocall for "Parasite" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. The South Korean actor died at the age of 48 on December 27. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from a Cleveland hospital after sustaining a head injury in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
Blue Jays re-sign outfielder Kevin Kiermaier
MLB // 3 days ago
Blue Jays re-sign outfielder Kevin Kiermaier
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced.
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
NFL // 3 days ago
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.
Real Madrid signs manager Carlo Ancelotti to extension amid Brazil rumors
Soccer // 3 days ago
Real Madrid signs manager Carlo Ancelotti to extension amid Brazil rumors
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Real Madrid signed manager Carlo Ancelotti to a contract extension through 2026, the Spanish La Liga soccer franchise announced Friday.
Kentucky Derby long shots could emerge from New Year's Day races
Sports News // 3 days ago
Kentucky Derby long shots could emerge from New Year's Day races
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The New Year's Day weekend affords some relatively unknown horses a chance to force their way into the Kentucky Derby picture in races in Arkansas and Florida.
Karolina Muchova withdraws from Australian Open
Sports News // 3 days ago
Karolina Muchova withdraws from Australian Open
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram.
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
NBA // 3 days ago
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic scored 26 points while making all 11 of his shot attempts and totaling 14 rebounds and 10 assists to log his third career perfect-shooting triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history.
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
NFL // 3 days ago
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and three scores, sparking a win over the New York Jets and clinching a playoff berth for the Cleveland Browns.
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
Sports News // 3 days ago
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama will face Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals Monday night in Pasadena, Calif. Texas will then meet Washington in the playoff finale, setting the title game.
Illinois Basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended following rape charges
Sports News // 4 days ago
Illinois Basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended following rape charges
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The University of Illinois has suspended Terrence Shannon Jr. indefinitely from all basketball activities following charges of rape.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
Rule changes made 2023 the year that re-energized baseball
Rule changes made 2023 the year that re-energized baseball
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement