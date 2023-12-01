Rafael Nadal to begin tennis comeback in Brisbane

1 of 5 | Spaniard Rafael Nadal missed the majority of the 2023 season because of a hip injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal will end a yearlong hiatus and return to the professional tennis circuit at Australia's Brisbane International early next year, the 22-time Grand Slam champion announced Friday on social media. "After a year of not competing, it is time to come back," Nadal said in a video posted to his Instagram and X accounts. "It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there." Advertisement

Nadal, 37, last played Jan. 17, when he lost to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. He announced the next day that he aggravated a hip injury and would need up to two months to recover.

In May, Nadal said he was unsure of when he would return because the injury was taking longer than expected to heal. He also said that 2024 probably will be his final season on the ATP Tour. Nadal underwent surgery in June.

Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open in 2022, started the year as the No. 2 player in the ATP singles rankings. He currently sits at No. 663.

Advertisement

Last month, women's tennis star Naomi Osaka also announced that she will end her tennis hiatus at the Brisbane International. Osaka, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July, last played in September 2022 at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Qualifying for the Brisbane International will start Dec. 29 at the Queensland Tennis Center. Main-draw play will start Dec. 31. The tournament will run through Jan. 7.