Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 11:50 AM

LSU basketball coach says Angel Reese to return 'sooner than later'

By Alex Butler
LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) missed the last two games for undisclosed reasons. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) missed the last two games for undisclosed reasons. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- LSU coach Kim Mulkey said she expects Angel Reese to return to the basketball court "sooner than later," but refused to tell reporters why the star forward missed the Tigers' last two games.

Reese, a preseason Player of the Year favorite, started the first four games of the regular season for the reigning national champions. She then missed the Tigers' 73-50 win over Southeaster Louisiana on Friday in Hammond, La., and a 106-47 triumph over Texas Southern on Monday in Baton Rouge, La.

Advertisement

Reese totaled 11 points and five rebounds in her last appearance, a 109-79 win over Kent State on Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge. She was benched in the second half because of what Mulkey called a "coach's decision." She then was not seen getting off the team bus in Hammond.

Mulkey did not provide specifics about the absence at her postgame news conference, sparking speculation that the star forward was suspended.

Related

"It's very obvious Angel is not in uniform," Mulkey said Friday. "Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope we see her sooner than later."

Advertisement

Mulkey referenced those comments when she met with reporters again Monday in Baton Rouge. She also cited "locker room issues" coaches regularly face during their college basketball tenures.

She declined to say if Reese was practicing with the Tigers or if she would play in their next game.

"You aren't entitled to that information," Mulkey said. "I'll say it again, Angel was not in uniform [Monday]. Angel is a part of this basketball team and Angel will be back sooner than later."

Reese responded to rumors Sunday, writing "please don't believe everything you read," on her X account. She also liked a post on the social media platform, contradicting a report that she was suspended because of a low grade-point average.

Reese, 21, is among the highest-earning athletes in college sports, according to on3.com's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) revenue rankings. Those rankings report Reese's annual NIL income to be about $1.7 million this year.

The two-time All-American and the Most Outstanding Player from the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament averaged 17 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game through her four appearances of the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement

The top-ranked Tigers (6-1) will play in the Cayman Islands Classic this weekend in George Town. They will take on Niagara on Friday and Virginia on Saturday at John Gray Gymnasium.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said. "Sometimes you want to know more than you are entitled to know. I'm going to protect my players, always. They are more important. It's like a family."

NCAA : LSU Tigers defeat Iowa Hawkeyes for first women's title

The LSU Tigers celebrate their 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 2, 2023. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. soccer's Sergino Dest apologizes for 'selfish' outburst vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Soccer // 1 hour ago
U.S. soccer's Sergino Dest apologizes for 'selfish' outburst vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team star Sergino Dest issued an apology to fans, teammates and staff members, calling his on-field outburst during a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago "unacceptable, selfish and immature."
Pittsburgh Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada
NFL // 2 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have one of the NFL's worst offenses, fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
NFL // 2 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes took the blame for a brutal drop by Marques Valdez-Scantling, saying he should have taken power off his fourth-quarter attempt to the wide receiver in a Chiefs' Week 11 loss to the Eagles.
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
NFL // 15 hours ago
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for "repeated violations" of NFL player safety rules, the league announced Monday. 
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
MIAMI, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Zach Charbonnet and Isaiah Likely are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
Baffert 2-year-olds shine in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Baffert 2-year-olds shine in weekend horse racing
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- It's that time of year when some late-bloomers start to show promise for the coming year, and two of trainer Bob Baffert's 2-year-olds did just that in weekend racing.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising to return for seventh season
Sports News // 1 day ago
Utah quarterback Cam Rising to return for seventh season
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Utah quarterback Cam Rising, whose career has been limited by injuries and redshirt seasons, will return for a seventh year of collegiate football, he announced on social media.
Women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to join 'ManningCast'
NFL // 1 day ago
Women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to join 'ManningCast'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will join ESPN's "ManningCast" during a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Omaha Productions announced Monday morning.
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, adding depth to their quarterbacks room following starter Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury.
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
NBA // 1 day ago
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Running backs Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker and De'Von Achane were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
Browns to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement