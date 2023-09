1 of 5 | Head coach Kim Mulkey (with trophy) led the LSU Tigers to their first women's basketball title in April. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- LSU and Kim Mulkey agreed to a 10-year, $32 million contract extension, the most-lucrative deal in women's college basketball history, the agenda for a board of supervisors meeting showed Thursday morning. The pact, which is pending approval at the board's Friday meeting, carries an average annual value of more than $3 million, not including incentives and other perks.

Mulkey will make $2.75 million in the first year of the deal. Her salary will increase by $100,000 every year, until she receives $3.65 million in 2032, the final year of the contract.

Mulkey can earn up to $550,000, annually, in NCAA tournament-related incentives, including $230,000 for winning the title.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who makes $2.9 million annually, was previously the highest-paid women's basketball coach.

Mulkey, 61, engineered the first national title in program history when she led the Tigers to a 102-85 win in April over Iowa. She is 60-8 in two seasons at LSU.

Mulkey led Baylor to a 632-104 record from 2000 through 2020. The three-time National Coach of the Year led the Bears to three national titles. Her 692 career wins rank 19th in women's college basketball history.

The Tigers, who are title favorites, will start their 2023-24 campaign against East Texas Baptist on Oct. 26 in Baton Rouge, La.