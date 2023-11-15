CFP rankings: Georgia passes Ohio State for No. 1, Louisville in Top 10

1 of 5 | Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks at an official after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs overtook the Ohio State Buckeyes for the No. 1 spot in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings, released on ESPN. The third version of the rankings, decided on by the College Football Playoff selection committee, were revealed Tuesday night. Advertisement

"We talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle, we talked about it at the end and made sure that as we go through this and the voting process that there's healthy, strong debates, conversations around each one of the teams, and then in comparison to the other teams in making sure that we're tracking where the games are and who's in, who's playing again, who's out, all of those things," committee chairman Boo Corrigan told repoerters on a conference call.

The Bulldogs (10-0) beat Mississippi 52-17 on Saturday in Athens, Ga. That loss dropped the Rebels (8-2) from No. 8 to No. 13 in the rankings.

The Bulldogs will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville. The Volunteers (7-3) lost the the Missouri Tigers 36 to 7 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. They dropped from No. 13 to No. 18.

The Tigers (8-2) jumped from No. 14 to No. 9 because of that victory. They will battle the unranked Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday in Columbia.

Ohio State (10-0) demolished the unranked Michigan State Spartans (3-7) 38-3 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 2 Buckeyes, who were the top team in the previous two editions of the rankings, will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) on Saturday in Columbus.

The Michigan Wolverines (10-0), who are playing without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, beat Penn State 24-15 to stay at No. 3 in the rankings. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions (8-2) from No. 10 to No. 12.

The Wolverines will take on unranked Maryland (6-4) on Saturday in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4) on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Florida State (10-0) stayed at No. 4 in the rankings. The Seminoles edged rival Miami 27-20 on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. They will host North Alabama (3-7) on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0), No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1), No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) all kept their spots in the rankings.

The Louisville Cardinals (9-1) beat unranked Virginia (2-8) to move from No. 11 to No. 10. They will face Miami (6-4) on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oregon State (8-2) crushed Stanford 62-17 to climb from No. 12 to No. 11 in the rankings. The Beavers will host the No. 5 Washington Huskies on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2), who were ranked No. 17 last week, beat West Virginia 59-20 to climb to No. 14. They will face BYU (5-5) on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

The LSU Tigers (7-3) beat Florida 52-35 on Saturday to jump from No. 19 to No. 15. They will host Georgia State (6-4) on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) were one of the biggest climbers in the rankings. They shut out Rutgers 22-0 to move from No. 22 to No. 16. The Hawkeyes will host Illinois (5-5) Saturday in Iowa City.

No. 17 Arizona (8-3) climbed up from No. 21. The Wildcats beat Colorado on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. They will face Utah (7-3) on Saturday in Tucson. The Utes lost to Washington to drop from No. 18 to No. 22.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3), who were on bye, moved from No. 20 to No. 19. They will host Wake Forest (4-6) on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) edged Duke 47-45 to climb from No. 25 to No. 20.

The No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3), No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3), No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) and No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) were the other teams inside the Top 25.

The fourth version of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday on ESPN. The fourth version will be revealed No. 28. The final rankings will be announced Dec. 3.

