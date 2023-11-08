Trending
Nov. 8, 2023 / 8:24 AM

CFP rankings: Ohio State stays No. 1, Oklahoma, Notre Dame drop

By Alex Butler
Running back Jeremiyah Love (R) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) dropped from No. 15 to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Running back Jeremiyah Love (R) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) dropped from No. 15 to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State stayed on top in the second version of the 2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings. Oklahoma and Notre Dame were among the teams to drop after Week 10 losses.

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) were again the top team in the latest addition of the rankings, which were released Tuesday night by College Football Playoff selection committee. The Buckeyes beat Rutgers 35-16 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

They will host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday in Columbus.

"Every game matters," Boo Corrigan, chairman of selection committee, told reporters on a conference call.

"You talk to any coach, they're going to talk about every game mattering and winning matters, etc. The beauty of this committee to me is it's not driven by watching games. It's not driven specifically by the resume or by the metrics. We work really hard and take everything in. We work really hard to get everyone in the room to talk and make sure that they're voicing their opinions."

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) beat the Missouri Tigers 30-21 on Saturday in Athens, Ga. That loss dropped the Tigers (7-2) from No. 12 to No. 14.

The Georgia Bulldogs will battle the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in Athens. The Rebels (8-1) beat Texas A&M (5-4) on Saturday to climb from No. 10 to No. 9 in the rankings.

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) beat Purdue (2-7) on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. They will battle Penn State (8-1) on Saturday in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Maryland (5-4) on Saturday to climb from No. 11 to No. 10 in the rankings.

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) beat Pittsburgh (2-7) on Saturday in Pittsburgh. They will host Miami (6-3) on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Washington Huskies (9-0) beat the USC Trojans 52-42 on Saturday in Los Angeles to stay at No. 5 in the rankings. That loss dropped the Trojans (7-3), previously ranked No. 20, out of the rankings.

The Huskies will host the Utah Utes on Saturday in Seattle. The Utes beat Arizona State (2-7) to stay at No. 18 in the rankings.

No. 6 Oregon (8-1), No. 7 Texas (8-1) and No. 8 Alabama (8-1) kept their spots in the rankings. The Oregon Ducks will host USC on Saturday in Eugene. The Texas Longhorns will battle TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat LSU (6-3) on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. That loss dropped the Tigers from No. 14 to No. 19.

The Crimson Tide will face Kentucky (6-3) on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. The Tigers will host Florida (5-4) on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

The Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) to drop from No. 9 to No. 17. The victory helped the Cowboys climb from No. 22 to No. 15.

The Sooners will host West Virginia (6-3) on Saturday in Norman.

The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) beat Virginia Tech (4-5) on Saturday and climbed from No. 13 to No. 11 in the rankings. They will host Virginia (2-7) on Thursday in Louisville.

The Oregon State Beavers (7-2) beat Colorado (4-5) on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. They moved from No. 16 to No. 12 in this week's rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) crushed Connecticut (1-8) on Saturday to jump from No. 17 to No. 13. They will face the No. 16 Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

No. 16 Kansas climbed up from No. 21 by beating Iowa State (5-4) on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. The Jayhawks (7-2) will host Texas Tech (4-5) on Saturday in Lawrence.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) lost to Clemson (5-4) on Saturday in Clemson, S.C. That loss dropped the Fighting Irish from No. 15 to No. 20. They are on bye this week and will host Wake Forest (4-5) on Nov. 18 in Notre Dame, Ind.

No. 21 Arizona (6-3), No. 22 Iowa (7-2), No. 23 Tulane (8-1), North Carolina (7-2) and No. 25 Kansas State (6-3) round out the rankings. The Arizona Wildcats, Iowa Hawkeyes and North Carolina Tar Heels were not included in the first edition of the rankings.

The Wildcats beat UCLA on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The loss dropped the Bruins (6-3) out of the rankings. The Air Force Falcons (8-1) lost to Army (3-6) on Saturday drop out of the Top 25.

The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. The fourth and fifth editions will be revealed Nov. 21 and 28. The final rankings will be released Dec. 3.

