Sports News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:33 AM

Florida bettor loses $1.5M on Kent State football loss

By Alex Butler

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida bettor lost more than $1.5 million in two wagers made based on a Kent State-Bowling Green college football matchup, Hard Rock Bet confirmed Thursday morning.

Hard Rock Bet announced Wednesday night that a bettor wagered more than $1 million on Kent State, a heavy underdog, to cover a large point spread and to win the game.

The bettor, who the casino would not identify, placed the wager on the Hard Rock Bet app, which relaunched Tuesday in Florida amid a back-and-forth battle for sports gambling legality in the state.

They placed a $1.12 million bet on Kent State to cover the 10.5-point spread and another $426,000 for the Golden Flashes to win outright.

The Golden Flashes took a 3-0 lead, but went on to lose 49-19, resulting in the massive loss for the bettor. If the Golden Flashes managed to lose by fewer than 11 points, the bettor would have cashed in for $2.09M, including his original $1.12M.

If the Golden Flashes won the game, the bettor would have cashed in for $1.81 million on that wager for a total of about $4 million, including the point-spread bet.

The Golden Flashes (1-9) are on a seven-game losing streak. They rank last out of 133 Division I football programs in points per game (14.6) and 123rd in points allowed (34.4). They are 0-6 this season in the Mid-American Conference.

They will battle Ball State (3-7) at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 in Muncie, Ind. The Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) are now on a four-game winning streak. They will host the Toledo Rockets (6-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bowling Green, Ohio.

