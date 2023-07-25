Trending
NFL
July 25, 2023 / 7:29 AM

NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling

By Alex Butler

July 25 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike is suspended indefinitely after violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced.

The NFL said Monday that Uwazurike bet on games during the 2022 season. He will miss the entire 2023-24 season be eligible to petition for reinstatement on July 24.

"We were informed by the NFL [Monday] that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.

"The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy."

Uwazurike, 25, joined the Broncos as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled 17 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in eight games last season.

Uwazurike's suspension marked the 10th time an NFL player has been suspended this year for violating the league's gambling policy.

NFL players are not allowed to bet on anything -- including from their phone -- while at their team facility or stadium, including the parking lot, on a team road trip, team plan, bus, car, at the team hotel or on other team business.

In June, the league announced it would reinforce its gambling policy, requiring education sessions and in-person visits for the 2023 season.

The league also released a list of key rules, including: not betting on the NFL; not gambling at team facilities, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel; and not having someone bet for them.

NFL officials also will ensure players don't "share inside information, don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season and don't play daily fantasy football. Not betting on the NFL also encompasses wagers on the NFL Draft, combine, Pro Bowl, flag football events and the NFL Honors.

Many NFL rookies reported to training camps last week. All players will report to camps this week.

NFL to reinforce anti-gambling policy in wake of player suspensions

