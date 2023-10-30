Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 10:30 AM

Top basketball recruit Cooper Flagg from Florida commits to Duke

By Alex Butler

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Cooper Flagg, the top overall men's basketball recruit for the class of 2024, will play at Duke, he announced Monday.

Flagg, 16, made the announcement in a video posted by SLAM magazine. He also considered playing at UConn.

Advertisement

Flagg, who plays at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., is the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"Ultimately, it ended up coming down to UConn and Duke -- two historic programs known for their prestigious reputations and winning cultures," Flagg said. "With that being said, I've decided to attend Duke University next year.

Related

"After I had gone on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham, N.C.. All the love I felt made me really excited. Seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. ... I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the Brotherhood. Let's go Duke."

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Newport, Maine, will join Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris as part of a talented group of recruits headed to Duke in 2024.

Evans, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, N.C., is the No. 8 player in the 2024 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings.

Advertisement

Knueppel, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard from Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee, is the No. 22 player in those rankings.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va., is the No. 45 recruit in the class.

Guard Dylan Harper (No. 2), from Don Bosco High School in Ramsey, N.J., is the top recruit yet to commit to a college. No. 4 Tre Johnson, a guard from Link Academy in Bronson, Miss., and forwards V.J. Edgecombe (No. 5) and Derrion Reid (No. 9) are among the other top available recruits.

Edgecombe plays at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, N.Y. Reid plays at Prolific Prep, a program in Napa, Calif.

The Duke Basketball X account posted "pledge allegiance," a reference to Flagg, on Monday morning on the social media platform. The Blue Devils will start their 2023-24 campaign against Dartmouth at 9 p.m. EDT Nov. 6 in Durham, N.C.

Latest Headlines

Equinox, Romantic Warrior star on racing scene as Breeders' Cup finalizes fields
Sports News // 12 minutes ago
Equinox, Romantic Warrior star on racing scene as Breeders' Cup finalizes fields
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The world's top rated horse, Equinox, and Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior provided weekend horse racing thrills, while Breeders' Cup prepares for Monday's post-position draw for next weekend's World Championships.
FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for 3 years for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss
Soccer // 1 hour ago
FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for 3 years for Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- FIFA issued a 3-year ban from all soccer-related activities to former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales for his kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup, the sport's governing body announced Monday.
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
NFL // 2 hours ago
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Kenny Pickett and tight end Darren Waller were among the players injured in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL seasons.
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
NFL // 17 hours ago
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jalen Ramsey made an interception in his first game with the Miami Dolphins, returning from a torn meniscus to lead his new team to a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
NHL // 18 hours ago
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former NHL player Adam Johnson is dead following a "freak accident" during a game in Britain's top hockey league, according to the Nottingham Panthers, the team for which Johnson, 29, was playing.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8.
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 5 days ago
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 8.
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- George Pickens is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.
Kelly pitches Diamondbacks past Rangers to tie World Series 1-1
MLB // 1 day ago
Kelly pitches Diamondbacks past Rangers to tie World Series 1-1
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Pitcher Merrill Kelly kept the Texas Rangers off-balance with deceptive offerings and meticulous control, allowing just three base runners to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win Saturday in Game 2 of the World Series.
World Series: Adolis Garcia homer lifts Rangers over Diamondbacks in 11-inning Game 1
MLB // 2 days ago
World Series: Adolis Garcia homer lifts Rangers over Diamondbacks in 11-inning Game 1
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Adolis Garcia violently twisted his body and swung low through the zone, smacking an 11th-inning, walk-off home run to lead the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in the World Series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement