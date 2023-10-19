Trending
Sports News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Out of prison, ex-tennis star Boris Becker to coach Danish player Holger Rune

By Alex Butler
Former tennis great Boris Becker (pictured), who won six Grand Slams, will attempt to coach Holger Rune to his first major title. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Former tennis great Boris Becker (pictured), who won six Grand Slams, will attempt to coach Holger Rune to his first major title. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tennis great Boris Becker, who spent eight months in prison last year for hiding money and assets to avoid paying bankruptcy debts, will coach Danish professional Holger Rune for the rest of the season, he announced Thursday on Instagram.

Becker shared the news with a link to Eurosport's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast posted on his social media platform. Rune also shared the news his on social media accounts.

"I am a little proud that he asked me," Boris said. "I have always been interested in him because of his passion and commitment that he is showing on the court. I'll be on his side in Basel at the latest and in Paris-Bercy, as well.

"Hopefully, I can help him reach the ATP Finals in Turin. That's the big goal. That's the mission."

A British judge sentenced Becker to 2 1/2 years in prison on April 29, 2022, after he was convicted of hiding more than $3 million in assets.

He was released and sent back to Germany, his home country, in December after serving eight months under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

Becker, 55, made his professional tennis debut in 1984. The former world No. 1 went on to claim 49 singles titles, including six Grand Slam crowns. He retired in 1999 with a 713-214 singles record.

Rune achieved a career-high ranking of No. 4 in August, but now sits at No. 6 in the ATP singles rankings. Rune, who turned professional in 2020, has yet to win a Grand Slam, but is a three-time quarterfinalist. He reached two quarterfinals this year, with deep runs at Wimbledon and the French Open.

The Danish star has won four career ATP titles, his latest coming at the 2023 Bavarian Open. Rune also beat Serbian Novak Djokovic in November in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters.

