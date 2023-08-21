Paramount Prince wins King's Plate in weekend horse racing

1/3

Paramount Prince and jockey Patrick Husbands) win Sunday's King's Plate. Michael Burns photo courtesy of Woodbine

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- With the crazy, mixed-up Triple Crown division taking the weekend off, fillies took center stage in weekend horse racing while a prince won the newly renamed King's Plate in Canada. Translation: Randomized upset the Grade I Alabama on the Saratoga dirt course, Anisette and Aspray won major turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies and Paramount Prince was paramount in the King's Plate. Advertisement

Turf racing was the flavor of the weekend with Woodbine leading the way while enjoying weather that was the envy of other tracks.

Del Mar canceled Sunday racing while bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. Canterbury Park in Minnesota called off Saturday evening's program because of excessive heat.

On the international front, the weekend's lone Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" was settled in France in an historic weekend on the English Channel. Things look good for Prognosis after a nice weekend win in Japan.

And trainer Chris Waller looked great after saddling four of the first five finishers, including the top two, in Australia's Group 1 Winx Stakes.

A little quiz: Who finished second to Frankel in his first career start? See the "England" page of the "Around the world ..." section.

Now, saddle up for this:

The King's Plate

Canada's premier race has been renamed the $1 million (Canadian) King's Plate in honor of the new monarch, Charles III, but it was a prince, Paramount Prince, who reigned paramount in Sunday's 164th renewal.

With Patrick Husbands up, the Society's Chairman gelding led from the first call and wasn't seriously threatened at any point in the 1 1/4-mile journey over the Woodbine all-weather track.

Elysian Field, a stablemate of the winner in the Mark Casse barn, gave it a shot but couldn't find the needed oomph in the final furlong and settled for second, 1 1/2 lengths back and 1 1/2 lengths in front of Stanley House.

The disappointment was Kalik, already an established force on the New York circuit for trainer Chad Brown, who never was in the mix and finished 13th.

"There's a lot of speed, as I've talked about," Casse said. "He's so quick from the gate and that's where he won it. He outbroke them all, and I knew when he went by us the first time that he was traveling well."

Paramount Prince won the Plate Trial in similar fashion en route to the Plate. Elysian Field, a Hard Spun filly, won the Woodbine Oaks.

Distaff

Randomized worked her way right to the front in Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Alabama Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga and never looked back, drawing off in the stretch to win by 4 lengths.

The favorite, Wet Paint, had every chance while making progress around the stretch turn but flattened out to finish second, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Defining Purpose.

Randomized, a Nyquist filly trained by Chad Brown for Klaravich Stables, ran 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 2:03.07. Joel Rosario had the mount.

Randomized backed up her last-race win in the Wilton Stakes at the Spa. Before that, she was sixth in the Grade I Acorn at Belmont Park.

Wet Paint, winner of the Grade III Honeybee and Grade III Fantasy at Oaklawn Park and fourth in the Kentucky Oaks, won the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks in her previous start.

"I wasn't real confident [about the distance], Brown said. "I was confident that she would run a real good race. "He [Seth Klarman] kept looking at the race and looking at how fast the horse was and said, 'You should really consider this race.'

"I was really just going to rest her for the Cotillion at a mile and a sixteenth."

The Cotillion is Sept. 23 at Parx Racing and the trainer said that's still an option, along with the Grade I Spinster against older horses Oct. 8 at Keeneland.

Filly & Mare Turf

Aspray swung four-wide turning for home in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Lake Placid Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga, found the needed extra gear and rolled past the early leaders to win by 2 lengths.

Surge Capacity was up late to finish second, a head in front of long shot Soviet Excess, who was a neck better than the favorite, Tax Implications.

Aspray, a Quality Road filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:42.85 with Flavien Prat riding for trainer Chad Brown. It was her fourth win from five starts, the only loss being a fourth-place finish in the Grade I Belmont Oaks on July 8.

Brown said the 1 1/8-mile Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on Oct. 14 is an option for Aspray, adding, "It would be about as far as she'd want to go, as long as she's got some pace to run at."

The 3-year-old turf fillies were in action out West Saturday, too, in the $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Oaks.

In that, Anisette, the odds-on favorite, idled at the back of the 10-filly field all the way to the end of the backstretch, threaded through rivals, then boldly dived to the rail at the top of the lane.

That proved the winning move as the seas parted for the British-bred daughter of Awtaad. She shot through the gap and won by 2 3/4 lengths, finishing 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:48.14 with Umberto Rispoli up. Be Your Best and Impact Warrior filled out the trifecta.

It was her fourth straight win, three of them since shipping from England to the care of Leonard Powell.

"Her turn of foot made the difference at the top of the lane," Powell said. "I didn't think we'd be so far back, especially with a half mile in 47 [seconds]. But she was good enough to overcome that and close the ground.

"He [Rispoli] kept his cool. We got a dream run on the rail and he had the horse to do it. She's the goods."

Sister O'Toole came from last of seven to win Friday's $100,000 CTT and TOC Stakes at Del Mar by 1 1/4 lengths from Eylara. The favorite, Neige Blanche, ran evenly to finish third.

Sister O'Toole, a 6-year-old, Florida-bred mare by Amira's Prince, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm turf in 2:17.45 with Antonio Fresu riding for trainer Graham Motion. Sister O'Toole won the same race a year ago, but had not won in three intervening starts.

Miss Dracarys led from the start in Sunday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II Dance Smartly Stakes at Woodbine and easily held on to win by 1 length over 2022 Woodbine Oaks and Queen's Plate winner Moira, the nearly even-money favorite. Ready Lady was another 3 1/4 lengths back in third.

Miss Dracarys, a 5-year-old Malibu Moon mare, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:39.60 with Javier Castellano riding for trainer Neil Drysdale. She came into the race with victories in her last two starts, both in New York.

Moira, fifth in last year's Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf, now has three straight runner-up finishes this season.

Classic

Whelen Springs, the second-longest shot in a slightly suspect field in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park, rounded the turn into the stretch under a head of steam and battled with Trademark before prevailing by 1/2 length.

Steal Sunshine was just up at the end to take third from the odds-on favorite, Zozos.

Whelen Springs, a 4-year-old Street Sense colt racing for John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.35 with Jose Ferrer up for trainer Lindsay Schultz.

It was the colt's first stakes win since March of 2022 when he won the Rainbow Stakes and Bachelor Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Zozos saw a three-race winning streak go by the boards.

Sprint

Patches O'Houlihan ran his winning streak to five with a front-running score in Sunday's $180,000 (Canadian) Bold Venture Stakes at Woodbine.

The 3-year-old Reload gelding, stepping up from restricted company, turned back a challenger early in the stretch run and scored by 1 1/4 lengths from long shot Last American Exit. Old Chestnut finished third.

Patches O'Houlihan ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:15.35 with Daisuke Fukumoto up.

Turf Mile

War Bomber ran second behind the clear leader, Treason, into the stretch in Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II King Edward Stakes at Woodbine, went by that one when prompted by jockey Rico Walcott, and held off a second effort by Treason by a neck.

Lucky Score was third and the favorite, Shirl's Speight, settled for fourth.

War Bomber, a 5-year-old, Irish-bred gelding by War Front, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:32.41.

Turf Sprint

Canadiansweetheart rallied around the leaders to take the lead at the furlong marker in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Sweet Briar Too Stakes at Woodbine, and then held off deep closer Talk to Ya Later for a 3/4-length victory.

The odds-on favorite, Clitheroe, led and then gave way to finish third.

Canadiansweetheart, a 3-year-old daughter of Ransom the Moon, ran 6 furlongs on firm turf in 1:08.68 with Leo Salles in the irons.

Juvenile Turf

Princess Indy stalked pacesetting favorite Wine On Tap through much of Sunday's $203,500 Sorority Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at Monmouth Park, wore down that rival and ran on to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

Wine On Tap salvaged second, a head in front of Lagosini.

Princess Indy, a daughter of Lord Nelson, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:41.72 with Carlos Rojas up. She finished fifth in the Grade III Adirondack at Saratoga in her previous start.

Amidst Waves drafted in amidst rivals through the early furlongs of Sunday's $150,000 Bolton Landing Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at Saratoga, rallied through the stretch under some strong handling by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and won by a nose over Crown Imperial. Gram was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third.

Amidst Waves, a Midshipman filly trained by George Weaver, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on good turf in 1:03.38. There was no inquiry and no objections were lodged but the Equibase chart footnote is worth a look. Equibase.com, results, Saratoga.

Friday's $150,000 Skidmore Stakes was taken off the Saratoga turf and run at 5 1/2 furlongs on the muddy main track, losing morning-line favorite No Nay Mets among four scratches.

That left Ship Cadet to get jockey Manny Franco back with clean silks. Leading from the start, the Midshipman colt won by 1 1/4 lengths over El Grande O with Seize the Gray third. The Mike Maker trainee finished in 1:05.30.

He was second in the Tyro Stakes on the turf at Monmouth Park July 30 and second on the Belmont Park dirt in the Tremont Stakes June 11. Maker Ship Cadet will ship to Kentucky Downs for his next start, either sprinting or at a mile.

Golden Canary and Dancing Duchess, both trained by Mark Casse, got home 1-2 in Sunday's $125,000 (Canadian) Soaring Free Stakes at Woodbine, just a neck apart.

Golden Canary, a Medaglia d'Oro filly taking on males, covered 6 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:15.47 for jockey Sahin Civaci. It was his second start, following a runner-up showing on the all-weather course July 22.

Sunday's $150,000 (Canadian) Catch a Glimpse Stakes was for 2-year-old fillies only and won by Airosa with a rail move in the final furlong. Ready to Jam ran well late to finish second, 1 length back, as the favorite.

Airosa, an Uncle Mo filly, now is 2-for-2 on the turf. She defeated the aforementioned Golden Canary in their last race by 2 lengths.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Vandeek was along in the final strides to scoop up victory in Sunday's Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville, relegating even-money favorite Ramatuelle to second by a short neck with Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber another 2 lengths back in third.

Vandeek, a Havana Gray colt, won the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in his previous outing, remains undefeated after three starts and enters the conversation for the 2024 Classics.

He also earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint but would need another rider for any of those as companion Andrea Atzeni is headed for Hong Kong.

"It helps he can find a fourth and fifth gear," said Simon Crisford, the trainer of Vandeek. "I think he'll stay further as time goes on, but he's a work in progress."

Maybe after her second straight Group 1 win, Mqse De Sevigne can get a little respect. Despite a win in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild over course a distance July 30 at odds north of 10-1, the 4-year-old Siyouni filly still was not favorite in Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet.

And again she won, nosing out the favorite, Via Sistina, in the final strides with Above the Curve another 2 lengths back in third. It's not like she's invisible, either, racing in the colors of Baron Eduard De Rothschild out of Andre Fabre's yard.

Mqse De Sevigne now has four wins and five seconds from 12 starts. She is the first horse to win the two Group 1 events since the Romanet was created in 2004. Fabre said he's eyeing the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot.

Japan

Sunday's Grade 2 Sapporo Kinen served as an early preview of bigger races down the Japanese calendar - and as a good sign for Prognosis. The lightly raced 5-year-old son of Deep Impact came from far back in the field, shot to the lead in the stretch and eagerly ran on to win by 4 lengths.

The win followed a runner-up showing in the Group 1 FWD QE II Cup in Hong Kong in April, where he was gaining on superstar Romantic Warrior after being blocked through much of the stretch. The Sapporo effort also came against some of Japan's tough global warriors.

Danon Beluga, second in the Dubai Turf (G1) at Meydan Racecourse in March, finished fourth. The favorite, Jack d'Or, winner of the 20222 Sapporo Kinen winner and victor in April's Grade 1 Osaka Hai (G1) was seventh.

Shahryar, winner of the 2021 Tokyo Yushun or Japanese Derby and second in last year's Grade 1 Japan Cup and fifth in the Grade I Dubai Sheema Classic, was 11th.

Grade 1 racing returns to Japan on Oct. 1 with the Sprinters Stakes.

Australia

Fangirl found the extra bit of energy in the final yards of Saturday's Group 1 Winx Stakes and Royal Randwick and got a neck in front of Princess Grace at the line, giving trainer Chris Waller a 1-2 finish in the event while also scoring his 150th Group 1 victory.

The favorite, Zaki, was a close third, followed by two more trained by Waller.

The Winx is an opening salvo for the spring racing season and Waller said a likely target for 5-year-old Fangirl is the King Charles III Stakes on Oct. 14 with interim plans to be determines.

"One Group 1, you never forget them. But to win 150, I thank my team," the trainer said.

England

Friday's Elite Universal British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket also is known as the Frankel Maiden Stakes for reasons that should be obvious.

Friday' renewal didn't turn up any Frankels as the most promising first-time starter, Godolphin's homebred Dubawi colt Kingdom of Time, retreated through the final furlong to finish fourth and the favorite, Oddyssey, suffered his third loss in as many starts, reporting third.

The long-shot winner, a filly named True Wisdom, rebounded from a 10th-place finish in her career debut at Goodwood.

By the way, Frankel did go to the post favored on that wet August day in 2010. He was knocked sideways at the start and had to rally to challenge for the lead in the final furlong but won by 1/2 length in the end.

Who did he beat? It was Nathaniel, who went on to multiple Group 1 glory of his own and a successful career at stud with Enable the shining star of his progeny.

Meanwhile, back in the States

Hawthorne Race Course

Thursday's $75,000 Outbound Ike Handicap came off the turf and morning-line favorite Another Mystery was one of two scratches. Notary took advantage, seizing command in the stretch and running on to a 5 1/2-length score over the post-time favorite, Buck Moon.

Notary, a 5-year-old Street Sense gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.52 with Julio Felix in the irons. The name refers to one potential route to the track -- out from the Chicago Loop on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Saratoga

Ramblin' Wreck just missed catching Let's Go Big Blue in a stretch battle in Thursday's $125,000 Rick Violette Stakes for New York-bred 3-year-olds, but then was awarded victory by the stewards, who ruled Let's Go Big Blue impeded Ramblin' Wreck inside the final furlong.

Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount on Ramblin Wreck, a Redesdale gelding, for trainer Danny Gargan.

Laurel Park

Field Pass rallied through the stretch to win Saturday's $75,000 Find Stakes for Maryland-breds by a neck over Crabs N Beer. Pacesetter Wish Me Home held on for show money.

Field Pass, a 6-year-old son of Lemon Drop Kid, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:41.70 with Alex Concepcion in the irons.

Gold Digging Broad gave up the lead to Downtown Katie in the shadow of the wire in Saturday's $75,000 All Brandy Stakes for Maryland-bred fillies and mares, and then got the benefit of a stewards' reversal of that outcome.

The officials ruled Downtown Katie drifted in during the stretch run, interfering with another rival, and placed her fifth.

Jaime Rodriguez rode Gold Digging Broad. The 1 1/16 miles on firm turf took 1:42.80.

Remington Park

Paluxy charged from last of seven to win Friday's $100,000 Governor's Cup by a head over the odds-on favorite, Warrant. The early leader, Holden the Lute, finished third.

Paluxy, a 5-year-old Brody's Cause gelding, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:52.77 with Floyd Wetheley Jr. up.

Gulfstream Park

R Adios Jersey showed the way in Saturday's $90,000 Sheer Drama Stakes for Florida-bred fillies and mares and got away in the end to win by 6 1/2 lengths over Charlie's Wish.

R Adios Jersey, a 5-year-old mare by Adios Charlie, ran 7 furlongs on a good track in 1:23.28. Edwin Gonzalez rode for trainer Georgina Baker.

Louisiana Downs

Fired Up Tiger stalked the early leader in Saturday's $50,000 Alabama Cotton State Stakes, restricted to Alabama-bred Thoroughbreds, pounced in the stretch and won by 1 1/4 lengths.

Foolish Steve was along for second, edging pacesetter Likin In by 3/4 length.

Fired Up Tiger, a 4-year-old Firing Line filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:12.37 with Juan Vargas up.