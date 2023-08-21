Advertisement
Aug. 21, 2023 / 7:36 AM

Scheffler, Hovland, McIlroy lead FedEx Cup standings ahead of Tour Championship

By Alex Butler
Viktor Hovland fired a 9-under 61 over the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Ill. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Viktor Hovland fired a 9-under 61 over the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Ill. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy top the FedEx Cup standings heading to the 2023 Tour Championship after fantastic performances at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour's playoff format.

Hovland fired a 9-under 61 in the final round of the BMW Championship, claiming the title Sunday at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill. That score was the lowest for a final round in FedEx Cup playoff history.

Advertisement

"To win at a place like this and amongst the best players in the world, it's pretty cool," Hovland told reporters. "And to do it that way, making seven birdies the last nine holes and to beat those guys was pretty cool."

Hovland made 10 birdies over his final 18 holes. He entered the day tied for fourth place, three strokes behind Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick, the third-round co-leaders.

With Sunday's victory, Hovland moved from No. 7 to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will start this week's Tour Championship at 8-under par.

Scheffler finished tied for second at the BMW Championship, resulting in a move from No. 2 to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will start the Tour Championship at 10-under.

Advertisement

McIlroy finished fourth and remained third in the FedEx Cup standings. He will start the Tour Championship at 7-under. Jon Rahm, who led the FedEx Cup standings entering the BMW Championship, tied for 31st. He dropped to No. 4 in the standings and will start at 6-under this week at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

The 2023 Tour Championship will be held Thursday through Sunday and air on CBS and Golf Channel. Lucas Glover (-5), Max Homa (-4), Patrick Cantlay (-4), Brian Harman (-4), Wyndham Clark (-4) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) will be among the other Top 10 starters at East Lake.

Tommy Fleetwood (-3), Russell Henley (-3), Keegan Bradley (-3), Rickie Fowler (-3), Xander Schauffele (-3), Tom Kim (-2), Sungjae Im (-2), Tony Finau (-2), Corey Conners (-2) and Si Woo Kim (-2) will be among the Top 20 starters at the Tour Championship.

Taylor Moore (-1), Nick Taylor (-1), Adam Schenk (-1), Collin Morikawa (-1), Jason Day (-1), Sam Burns (E), Emiliano Grillo (E), Jordan Spieth (E) and Sepp Straka (E) were among the other Top 30 qualifiers for East Lake.

Advertisement

The winner of the Tour Championship will claim a first-place prize of $18 million. The runner-up and third-place finisher will claim $6.5 million and $5 million, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement