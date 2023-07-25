Trending
July 25, 2023 / 1:11 PM

Swimmer Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps' world medals record

By Alex Butler
American Katie Ledecky clocked a time of 15:26.27 to win the 1,500-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/EPA-EFE
American Katie Ledecky clocked a time of 15:26.27 to win the 1,500-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky touched the wall 17.04 seconds before Simona Quadarella to win the 1,500-meter freestyle for her 15th individual world aquatics championship title, tying a Michael Phelps record Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

"I've known Michael for many years now, looked up to him as a little kid," Ledecky told reporters. "We're both from Maryland. Just never really imagined I would be in this position.

"It's always an honor to win a medal for Team USA, especially gold. Just going to keep going and continue to do my best every time I race."

The American finished the event with a time of 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds. Ledecky, 26, also pushed her combined individual and relay world title total to 20, the most ever for a female swimmer.

Quadarella, of Italy, finished Tuesday's event in 15:43.31. Third-place Bingjie Li of China finished in 15:45.71.

Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, won three individual titles and a relay title in the 2013 world championships. She added four more individual titles to her resume in 2015. Ledecky earned another trio of world gold medals in 2017.

She won another gold in the 800-meter freestyle in 2019, and won three individual world titles in 2022.

Ledecky will get a chance to break Phelps' record in the 800-meter freestyle final Saturday in Fukuoka.

Katie Ledecky's career: swimming, Olympics and medals

Katie Ledecky of the United States swims her heat in the Women's 800M Freestyle at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on August 2, 2012. Ledecky qualified for the final with a time of 8:23.84 in her heat. Ledecky made her mark at the 2012 Olympics at only 15 years old. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

