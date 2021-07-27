Katie Ledecky finishes 5th in 200-m freestyle, Australian Ariarne Titmus takes gold

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky failed to medal in the women's 200-meter freestyle final, her first of two shots at capturing gold for the United States in the pool in Tokyo on Wednesday.

It was a highly anticipated rematch between the 24-year-old American and Australia's Ariarne Titmus who has become the swimmer to beat in these Olympics.

Titmus, 20, bested Ledecky on Monday for the gold in the women's 400-meter freestyle, leaving the American, who was the favorite as she was the reigning champion in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the silver.

Going into the first race on Wednesday, Ledecky had also captured the gold in the 200-meter freestyle in Brazil, and was among the favorites now with Titmus to win the coveted hardware.

It was a tight pack from the start but after the first turn, with Siobhan Bernadette Haughey leading by a hair followed by China's Yang Junxuan and Penny Oleksiak of Canada with spectators waiting for Titmus and Ledecky to make their moves.

On the final 50 meters, Titmus surged past Haughey in the last few strides to take her gold with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.50 seconds. The Hong Kong swimmer took silver and Oleksiak captured bronze for her sixth Olympic medal cementing her in the record books as the most decorated summer Olympian from the Great White North.





Ledecky, who finished behind Titmus by more than 1.7 seconds, will have a second shot at gold in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final, which makes its debut at these Olympics and which the American, who favors long-distance swims, is favored to win.

In the second medal final in the pool, Hungary's Kristof Milak, 21, gave a blistering 1 minute 51.25 seconds performance in the men's 200-meter butterfly, not only capturing gold by nearly 2.5 seconds silver place finisher Honda Tomoru, 19, of Japan but he broke U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps record of 1 minutes 52.03 seconds se in Beijing in 2008.

Italy's Federico Burdisso, 19, took the silver.

U.S. swimmer Gunnar Bentz, 25, finished seventh.