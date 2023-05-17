Trending
May 17, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to floods

By Alex Butler
The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, has been canceled. Photo by Marpol/Wikimedia Commons
May 17 (UPI) -- The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix -- scheduled for this weekend -- is canceled because of severe flooding in Imola, Italy, Formula 1 announced Wednesday morning.

Practices for the sixth race on the Formula 1 calendar were to begin Friday morning at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari facility. The main event was set for Sunday morning.

"It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected," Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a news release.

"I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation -- they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them."

Domenicali said the decision was made to "ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation."

Nello Musumeci, Italy's minister of civil protection and maritime policies, said Wednesday at a news conference that 50,000 people are without electricity and 100,000 cannot use phones as a result of the floods. He said 5,000 people have been evacuated.

Musumeci said average rainfall in the area was about 8 inches over 36 hours, with some areas reaching 19 inches.

Irene Priolo, the vice president of Emilia-Romagna told reporters that eight people have died as a result of the floods. Widespread flooding has impacted 24 municipalities and 14 rivers.

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who is the top driver again this season, said he was "supportive" of the decision to cancel the race.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the severe rainfall and flooding in the greater Emilia Romagna region," Verstappen said in a statement on social media.

"We wish you all strength to ensure your safety throughout this period."

Several other top drivers, including Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, expressed support for those impacted by the floods.

The Formula 1 schedule will continue with the Monaco Grand Prix. That event -- dubbed Monte Carlo -- will be held May 28 at the Circuit de Monaco inside the Monte Carlo neighborhood in Monaco.

"My thoughts and those of the entire FIA family are with those affected by the terrible situation in the Emilia-Romagna region," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said. "The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the top priority at this time."

