Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami

American Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant of Williams Racing answers a question during a news conference at Miami Grand Prix​ media day Thursday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- Rookie Logan Sargeant, the first American Formula 1 driver in eight years, will be in the grid Sunday for the Miami Grand Prix. The 22-year-old Florida native hopes to win his first career points at his hometown track. The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will start at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, a track built around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. About 250,000 people are expected to attend. Advertisement

Sargeant made his Formula 1 debut March 5 at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he drove his No. 2 Mercedes to a 12th-place finish for Williams Racing. That was his best finish through four races. Only the Top 10 drivers in Formula 1 races receive standings points.

"Points are definitely what we're after," Sargeant said. "You know, it's going to be challenging.

"I think it starts with delivering a better qualifying and going from there. The opportunity is always there to score points and we have to try and just work well together as a team and extract the most from it."

Sargeant, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, and Nyck de Vries, of the Netherlands, are the only drivers among the field of 20 without a point this season.

"I'm learning every weekend and I feel like it's coming more and more toward me," Sargeant said. "I have to be more consistently at the top of my game, driving better each and every day.

"I'm definitely not satisfied. I have a lot of work to do and a lot to improve on, but it's moving in the right direction and that's all that matters."

Like last season, the 2023 campaign is led by star driver and two-time defending champion Max Verstappen, who won twice and finished second twice in his four starts.

Sergio Perez is in second place, with the same race results as Verstappen, his Red Bull Racing teammate. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz are the other Top-5 drivers.

Dominance by Verstappen, Hamilton and other top drivers have led younger drivers like Sargeant to go into races settling for reasonable aspirations of gaining points instead of winning. Unlike Sargeant, the European drivers have long had idols they watched dominate the sport when they were young.

Sargeant spent the first 11 years of his life in the United States. He was born in 2000, well after the Formula 1 careers of Mario Andretti and several almost every other former American driver. Scott Speed was the only American to compete in Formula 1 during Sargeant's early years in the United States.

Sargeant also wasn't alive when Andretti captured the most-recent Grand Prix victory for an American (1978).

Sargeant's presence as the first American Formula 1 driver since 2015, when Alexander Rossi joined the circuit, is one factor that could draw eyes to Sunday's race. The Miami Grand Prix is one of three American races on the 2023 calendar, matching a record from 1982.

Last year's Miami Grand Prix set a record for the largest audience ever for a live Formula 1 telecast on U.S television. The sport's overall popularity is picking up in the United States, with the 2022 campaign also setting a record for the most viewed in American TV history.

Nine Formula 1 races remain in Europe, but with the recent additions Grand Prix events in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, North America is becoming a more prevalent fixture on the circuit. Success for Sargeant could further drive American interest.

"I remember when I first moved to Europe, I don't think there was a single U.S. Grand Prix," Sargeant said. "I'm definitely glad there are three now."

Sargeant said he invited about 100 people to the race, adding he believes he should have an advantage over other drivers because he is accustomed to the humid South Florida climate. But he admitted that he might not know the track as well as his competitors.

"It's nice to be back in my well-known climate, which is extremely hot, but it's gonna be a tough weekend," Sargeant said. "Not knowing the track is a big hurdle to climb, but I'm excited."

The Miami Grand Prix will air on ESPN and ABC.