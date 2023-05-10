Trending
Sports News
May 10, 2023 / 12:13 AM

Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show

By Darryl Coote
1/7
Buddy Holly, a petits bassets griffons Vendeens, is held by handler Janice Hayes after winning Best In Show at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Buddy Holly, a petits bassets griffons Vendeens, is held by handler Janice Hayes after winning Best In Show at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendeen, won Best In Show on Tuesday night during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

The 6-year-old pooch beat out the six other group winners for the highest honor handed out at the iconic dog show, which was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the first time in its nearly century-and-a-half history.

Buddy Holly is the first petit basset griffon Vendeen to win the coveted prize. It made it to the final round by winning the Hound Group.

"I never thought a PBGV would do this," Janice Hayes, Buddy Holly's handler and owner, said after her dog was anointed Best In Show. "I have dreamed of this since I was 9 years old.

"Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog, nothing bothers him. He loves all the cameras ... he's everything a PBGV should be."

Reserve Best In Show went to Rummie, a pekingese.

RELATED North Carolina man faces down bear to rescue his dog

More than 3,000 canines in 210 breeds were expected to compete during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which included the 10th anniversary of its Master Agility Championship and the 8th annual Master Obedience Championship.

The competition also marked the third year it has not been held at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, with the two previous years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Trumpet the bloodhound won Best In Show.

RELATED S.C. woman reunited with missing cat after 10 years

Canines compete in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Sven the Old English Sheep Dog is groomed in the staging area before competing at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

