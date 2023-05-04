Trending
Odd News
May 4, 2023

S.C. woman reunited with missing cat after 10 years

By Ben Hooper
A South Carolina woman named Erin was reunited with her cat, Mr. Mojo, 10 years after the feline went outside and failed to come home. Photo courtesy of the Charleston Animal Society/Facebook
May 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina animal shelter said a lost cat was reunited with his owner after 10 years thanks to his microchip.

The Charleston Animal Society said a cat recently picked up by animal control officers was scanned for a microchip and identified as Mr. Mojo, a feline who went missing 10 years ago from a home about 2 miles from where he was found.

Mr. Mojo's owner, identified as Erin, adopted the cat and another feline named Mahi on the same day, but Mr. Mojo fled after the household added a dog that the cat did not care for.

"He was an indoor/outdoor cat who usually came home, but after that night he never returned," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "For weeks she put up flyers in her neighborhood posted on social media and checked the shelter. She did all the right things and still, Mr. Mojo wasn't found."

The shelter said Erin "broke down in tears" upon being told that Mr. Mojo had been found after a decade.

"Erin rushed to Charleston Animal Society to reclaim her boy," the post said.

