Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues

Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday Two Phil's (R) placed second. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- With the Kentucky Derby in the books, it's on to the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, with fans hoping Derby winner Mage will renew a budding rivalry with Forte, the colt whose sore foot forced him to miss the Run for the Roses. As focus shifts to Maryland, left behind is the investigation into the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Advertisement

For future races, nothing is certain, though, as Mage's connections hedged their commitment. And Forte, the 2022 juvenile champ, even if cleared of the untimely foot ailment, might skip the Preakness in favor of the Belmont Stakes three weeks later.

Mage finished second behind Forte in both the Fountain of Youth and the Florida Derby en route to Louisville. In the latter, he put Forte to a stern test in the stretch before yielding to that rival in the late going.

Gustavo Delgado Jr., assistant trainer for Mage, said Sunday morning the colt looked none the worse for his Derby effort. About the Preakness, he said, "If all remains as is, we're going to the Preakness."

Later, he added, "It's never going to be at the expense of the horse. ... The cliché is the horse has to take you there and the horse has to be feeling good. But it's also reality. You don't want to go with something that's not ready to fire a big race."

That was the case a year ago, when Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness in favor of the Belmont Stakes, in which he finished sixth.

RELATED Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby

Pletcher, meanwhile, said Sunday morning that Forte's foot was "good" and indicated he will have a timed workout within a few days. But he said no decision has been made whether to point him to the Preakness or to the Belmont.

Trainer Steve Asmussen said Disarm, who finished fourth in the Derby, and Oaklawn Park-based Red Route One both are potential Preakness candidates. Larry Rivelli, trainer of Derby runner-up, Two Phil's, said the Preakness is not out of the question for his colt.

That was a frequent, if noncommittal, response from other Derby trainers.

All three Japanese Derby contenders, including Continuar, who was scratched the day before the race, were headed back home. They all may be enter the Japan Dirt Derby, which could raise interest in dirt racing in a country where top-level racing is conducted on turf.

Meanwhile, the investigation into horse deaths continues in Kentucky.

Blood tests are pending for two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., both of whom died of undetermined causes after racing. Joseph was suspended indefinitely pending results.

Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a new quasi-federal agency, are looking into the other five deaths, which occurred without an immediately discernable pattern.

HISA said in a statement late Saturday that Churchill Downs is in full compliance with its safety protocols and is cooperating in the investigation.

In addition, the statement said, "HISA is in constant communication with the KHRC as it leads investigations into the recent fatalities, and has already initiated its own, fully independent, investigation. HISA will share more details as they are available."

Ramiro Restrepo, a key member of the Mage entourage, addressed the issue gingerly in response to a question at the post-race interview:

"It's a very difficult subject, especially in the climate of 2023," Restrepo said. "We are very sensitive to these unfortunate instances.

"All I can say is, we do our best to take care of our horses. We treat them better than we treat our children. And we had full confidence in the soundness of our horse. He's been training here for two weeks and actually has been flourishing over this racetrack.

"He has come back super sound, and the state veterinarians were checking him regularly, per all the other horses, as well. And our horse, as the only one I can speak about, completely was thriving on this course."