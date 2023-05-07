Advertisement
May 7, 2023 / 12:01 AM

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Two horses suffered fatal injuries on the Kentucky Derby undercard Saturday, bringing to seven the number of equine deaths at Churchill Downs leading up to its biggest race of the year. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Two horses suffered fatal injuries on Saturday's Kentucky Derby undercard at Churchill Downs, bringing to seven the total of equine deaths at the track leading up its biggest race of the year.

Track officials, expressing "the utmost sadness" over the deaths, said there has been no obvious pattern to the fatalities, which occurred on dirt and turf surfaces, during training, during races and shortly after races.

"Our track surfaces are closely monitored by industry experts to ensure their integrity," Churchill Downs Inc. said in a statement unattributed to any individual.

"Each horse that participates in racing at Churchill Downs must undergo multiple, comprehensive veterinarian exams and observations to ensure their fitness to race."

Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby

The statement added, "Despite our determination to continually improve upon the highest industry standards, there is more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs and practices to better understand what has been incredibly difficult for us to witness and accept this week."

Chloe's Dream was euthanized after suffering a knee injury on the first turn in Saturday's second race. Freezing Point was put down after sustaining a sesamoid injury on the backstretch in the eighth race.

Earlier, New Mexico-based Wild on Ice was fatally injured while training on the dirt track for the Derby and Take Charge Briana suffered the same fate during a turf race Tuesday.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot

Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died after racing -- Parents Pride on April 29 and Chasing Artie on Tuesday.

While the cause or causes of their deaths has not been determined, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ordered all of Joseph's horses withdrawn from further races and Churchill Downs suspended him indefinitely.

Code of Kings was euthanized after suffering a broken neck while flipping repeatedly in the paddock April 29, according to the Daily Racing Form.

Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks winners mark weekend horse racing

While Churchill Downs promised renewed efforts to improve safety, racing's critics, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, seized on the string of fatalities to further their push to abolish the sport.

"Churchill Downs is a killing field," PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said after the Derby Day deaths. "They should play 'Taps' at the Derby instead of 'My Old Kentucky Home.'"

