March 31, 2023 / 7:55 AM

Tennis: Alcaraz, Medvedev advance, Pegula upset at Miami Open

By Alex Butler
1/6
No.1 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain serves against American Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
No.1 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain serves against American Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev advanced in men's quarterfinals, while American Jessica Pegula was upset in straight sets in a women's semifinal at the 2023 Miami Open.

Alcaraz, the top men's player in the world, beat No. 10 Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. That match initially was scheduled for Wednesday, but postponed because of rain.

"I think I'm playing at a great level every match," Alcaraz told reporters. "I feel comfortable every match. I'm really happy with the level I'm playing at."

Alcaraz totaled just one unforced error, did not register a double fault and converted 3 of 5 break point opportunties in the 78-minute match. Fritz totaled a dozen unforced errors, five double faults and failed to convert on his two break point opportunities.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, will face No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals. The winner will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or No. 16 Karen Khachanov, both of Russia, in the men's final.

In other men's quarterfinals, Khachanov beat No. 31 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-3, 6-2. Khachanov totaled seven aces and converted 4 of 6 break points. Cerundolo totaled two aces and converted 1 of 3 break points. He needed just 75 minutes to claim that victory.

Medvedev advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 119 Christopher Eubanks of the United States. The Russian converted 4 of 6 break points and fired nine aces in the win.

RELATED Fritz, Sinner advance to Miami Open tennis quarterfinals

On the women's side, No. 12 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a quarterfinal, which was postponed Wednesday because of rain. Kvitova will battle No. 74 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the semifinals.

No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakstan beat Pegula in a 1-hour, 51-minute battle in Miami Gardens. Rybakina fired 11 aces and converted 6 of 15 break point opportunities in the 7-6 (3), 6-4 upset on the No. 3 player in the world.

Rybakina will meet Kvitova or Cirstea in the women's singles final at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The men's singles final will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Miami Gardens.

RELATED Bianca Andreescu of Canada hurts ankle at Miami Open, leaves in wheelchair

The winners of the Miami Open each will receive $1.26 million.

Scenes from the Miami Open

N0. 4 Daniil Medvedev from Russia hits a two-handed backhand shot to American Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-final match at the Miami Open in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. Medvedev won the match 6-3, 7-5 to move to the semifinals. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami Open: Cirstea upsets heated Sabalenka to reach tennis semifinal

