March 28, 2023 / 9:04 AM

Bianca Andreescu hurts ankle at Miami Open, leaves in wheelchair

By Alex Butler
Bianca Andreescu (pictured) from Canada sustained a left ankle injury in the second set of a match against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Bianca Andreescu (pictured) from Canada sustained a left ankle injury in the second set of a match against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Bianca Andreescu's inspired run at the 2023 Miami Open, which included upsetting Maria Sakkari, ended in tears, as the No. 31 women's tennis player hurt her ankle and was wheeled off the court.

No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia beat the Canadian 7-6 (7) in the first set of their Round of 16 match Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set. She went to her right for a return, while down 40-15, but collapsed on her way to the ball.

Andreescu rolled on the ground, holding her left ankle. She screamed in pain as medical personnel ran in to assist.

"I've never felt this kind of pain before," Andreescu could be heard saying on the Tennis Channel broadcast.

Andreescu, forced to retire from the match, was put onto a wheelchair and wheeled off the court. Alexandrova now will play No. 12 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Kvitova beat No. 54 Varvara Gracheva of Russia 7-5, 7-6 (7) in her fourth-round match.

The winner of the Alexandrova-Kvitova match will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 74 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the Miami Open women's singles semifinals.

No. 24 Martina Trevisan of Italy will face No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Russia in the first women's quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon in Miami Gardens. No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States will face No. 26 Anastasia Potapova of Russia in another Tuesday quarterfinal.

RELATED Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis

The Miami Open women's singles final will be at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The men's final will be at 1 p.m. Sunday on the same court. Those matches will air on the Tennis Channel.

RELATED Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say

Tennis: Tsitsipas, Pegula advance at 2023 Miami Open

Latest Headlines

College basketball: South Carolina, Virginia Tech clinch spots in women's Final Four
Sports News // 53 minutes ago
College basketball: South Carolina, Virginia Tech clinch spots in women's Final Four
March 28 (UPI) -- Aliyah Boston totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead No. 1 overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks past the Maryland Terrapins and into the Final Four of the 2023 women's basketball tournament.
Tennis: Tsitsipas, Pegula advance at 2023 Miami Open
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Tennis: Tsitsipas, Pegula advance at 2023 Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 27 (UPI) -- Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas fired a dozen aces and survived a late rally to beat Chilean Cristian Garin in a three-set tennis thriller and advance to Round of 16 at the 2023 Miami Open on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
NFL // 19 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.
Women's basketball: Caitlin Clark-led Iowa, LSU reach spots in NCAA Final Four
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Women's basketball: Caitlin Clark-led Iowa, LSU reach spots in NCAA Final Four
March 27 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark continued her historic women's basketball tournament run, with a 41-point triple-double to lead Iowa past Louisville and into the Final Four. LSU beat Miami to claim the first national semifinal ticket.
Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
MLB // 23 hours ago
Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
March 27 (UPI) -- Shortstop Anthony Volpe, the New York Yankees' top prospect and No. 5 overall prospect, will be part of the 26-man opening day roster, the team announced.
Miami, San Diego State clinch spots in unlikely men's basketball Final Four
Sports News // 1 day ago
Miami, San Diego State clinch spots in unlikely men's basketball Final Four
March 27 (UPI) -- San Diego State and Miami clinched the final two victories of the Elite Eight to round out an unlikely Final Four field at the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in Houston.
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Sports News // 1 day ago
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
March 27 (UPI) -- Two Japanese horses, plus winners in Kentucky and Louisiana, joined the likely Kentucky Derby field as a result of weekend racing; the Dubai World Cup program provided upsets, thrills and emotion.
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
Sports News // 2 days ago
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
March 25 (UPI) -- Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been fined $953,000 by a Brazilian court for racist and homophobic comments he made against British Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton.
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
Sports News // 3 days ago
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- Sweat poured onto the court as Bianca Andreescu fought off a gritty rally to upset Maria Sakkari in a 3-hour, 3-minute second round match at the 2023 Miami Open on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
Sports News // 3 days ago
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
March 24 (UPI) -- Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes punched opposing player Elissa Brett in the face after an NIT women's basketball game and was charged with assault by the Bowling Green State University Police Department, officials.
