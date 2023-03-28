Bianca Andreescu hurts ankle at Miami Open, leaves in wheelchair

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Bianca Andreescu's inspired run at the 2023 Miami Open, which included upsetting Maria Sakkari, ended in tears, as the No. 31 women's tennis player hurt her ankle and was wheeled off the court.
No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia beat the Canadian 7-6 (7) in the first set of their Round of 16 match Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set. She went to her right for a return, while down 40-15, but collapsed on her way to the ball.