Three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet of Brazil was fined for racist and homophobic remarks made against British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton in 2021. File Photo by Janos Marjai/EPA

March 25 (UPI) -- Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been fined $953,000 by a Brazilian court for racist and homophobic comments he made against British Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton. Four human rights organizations, including an LGBTQ advocacy group, filed the lawsuit against the former Brazilian driver. Advertisement

In 2021, Piquet used a racial slur to describe Hamilton during an interview. Piquet blamed a mistranslation for the accusation but in a separate case, a clip emerged in which he used homophobic language to describe the seven-time Formula One champion.

Upon hearing of the interviews, Hamilton, who is the only Black F1 racer, called on people to take action to change "archaic mindsets."

Piquet apologized for the remarks, but Judge Pedro Matos said the fine was imposed "so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia."

The British Racing Drivers' Club has suspended Piquet's membership in the wake of his comments.