Feb. 24, 2022 / 10:22 AM

4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel won't race in Russia amid Ukraine conflict

By Alex Butler
German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel (R) said he will skip the racing league's event later this year in Russia if it remains on schedule. Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will not participate in this year's Russian Grand Prix due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he announced Thursday.

Vettel made the announcement at a news conference in Barcelona, hours after Russian troops crossed the borders of the neighboring country and attacked Ukrainian forces and territories.

"In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again to this morning's news, shocked," Vettel told reporters at a news conference.

"I don't know. I think it's horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia.

"For myself, my opinion is I should not go -- I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country. I'm sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership."

Vettel said he was not speaking for the entire Grand Prix Drivers Association, who has yet to make a statement on the matter. The 2022 Russian Grand Prix is schedule for Sept. 23 to 25 at the Sochi Autodrom, a race track in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

"I'm sure that is something we will talk about, but as I said on behalf of the GPDA, we haven't come together yet," Vettel said.

"Personally I'm just really shocked and sad to see what's going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made."

The 2022 Formula 1 schedule features a record 23 races. Drivers are in Barcelona this week for testing and continue the preseason schedule March 10 to 12 in Bahrain. The season opens a week later with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 at Bahrain International Circuit.

F1 then moves to Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy, Miami, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, Great Britain, Austria, France, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and returns to Italy before its scheduled event in Russia.

Max Verstappen won the F1 world title in December, ahead of second-place Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion. Vettel finished 12th in the 2021 standings. The German driver for Aston Martin won championships from 2010 through 2013.

