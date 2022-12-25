Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 25, 2022 / 5:50 PM

Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45

By Adam Schrader
epa03432374 Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva (R) and US Stephan Bonnar (L), during a UFC mixed martial arts combat at the Arena HSBC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 October 2012. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
epa03432374 Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva (R) and US Stephan Bonnar (L), during a UFC mixed martial arts combat at the Arena HSBC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 October 2012. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Stephen Bonnar, who helped popularize UFC in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005, died Thursday. He was 45.

Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications" while at work, UFC said in a news release.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer's three-round bout against Forrest Griffin at the end of the show's first season was described by UFC as one of the greatest fights of all time.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in the statement.

"His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

UFC said that the Bonnar-Griffin fight "may have saved" the mixed martial arts promotion company in the mid-2000s because it led to another season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and introduced new fans to the sport.

"I knew it was a good fight during the fight," Bonnar later said of the fight.

"It hit me when everyone started stomping their feet and it felt like the whole place was shaking. And that was in the second round. I was like 'oooh, this must be good.'"

Advertisement

Bonnar ended his career with a 17-9 record and defeated fellow Hall of Famers including Rashad Evans, Mark Coleman, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

Read More

Conor McGregor to make acting debut in 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B Michael B. Jordan filmed 'Creed III' with IMAX cameras

Latest Headlines

NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star and captain Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second all-time in the NHL with 802 goals after scoring twice on Friday night.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball
Sports News // 2 days ago
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An arbitration panel decided to reinstate Trevor Bauer to Major League Baseball. Bauer was serving a two-year suspension following allegations of physical and sexual assault, but denied the allegations.
Taiba, Country Grammer headline Santa Anita's Opening Day
Sports News // 2 days ago
Taiba, Country Grammer headline Santa Anita's Opening Day
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Sunday is Christmas Day, but Monday brings another gift for racing fans as Santa Anita opens its season with a program packed with six graded stakes, at least one with a potential bearing on year-end honors.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 3 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 3 days ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Pele to spend Christmas in Brazil hospital as cancer worsens
Soccer // 3 days ago
Pele to spend Christmas in Brazil hospital as cancer worsens
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pele's cancer has progressed, continues to impact his kidney and heart function, and the soccer legend will remain hospitalized over Christmas, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said in a statement.
Star CB Travis Hunter to follow coach Deion Sanders to Colorado
Sports News // 3 days ago
Star CB Travis Hunter to follow coach Deion Sanders to Colorado
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former top defensive prospect Travis Hunter will transfer from Jackson State to Colorado, following coach Deion Sanders to his new role in Boulder, the incoming sophomore announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement