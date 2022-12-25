Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45

epa03432374 Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva (R) and US Stephan Bonnar (L), during a UFC mixed martial arts combat at the Arena HSBC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 October 2012. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Stephen Bonnar, who helped popularize UFC in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005, died Thursday. He was 45. Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications" while at work, UFC said in a news release. Advertisement

The Hall of Famer's three-round bout against Forrest Griffin at the end of the show's first season was described by UFC as one of the greatest fights of all time.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in the statement.

"His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

UFC said that the Bonnar-Griffin fight "may have saved" the mixed martial arts promotion company in the mid-2000s because it led to another season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and introduced new fans to the sport.

"I knew it was a good fight during the fight," Bonnar later said of the fight.

"It hit me when everyone started stomping their feet and it felt like the whole place was shaking. And that was in the second round. I was like 'oooh, this must be good.'"

Advertisement

Bonnar ended his career with a 17-9 record and defeated fellow Hall of Famers including Rashad Evans, Mark Coleman, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.