Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Google Doodle celebrates 2022 World Cup

By Karen Butler
Google's Doodle Tuesday celebrates the World Cup. Screenshot from <a href="www.google.com">Google Doodle</a>
Google's Doodle Tuesday celebrates the World Cup. Screenshot from Google Doodle

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The animated artwork features the word "Google" with a soccer ball replacing one of the Os.

Advertisement

It is surrounded by four bouncing pairs of colorful cleats with eyes and smiley faces.

Teams that are set to play next in the international sports competition are Ecuador and Senegal; Netherlands and Qatar; Iran and USA; and Wales and England.

This is the first time the World Cup has been played in the winter and in the Middle East.

According to the BBC, Qatar spent $200 billion in preparation of the event.

The prize is $42 million and each team will take home a share of the prize money.

Fans cheer on World Cup contenders in Qatar

Japan team fans wear costumes and face paint at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Read More

World Cup soccer: USA 'embraces' pressure of must-win match vs. Iran Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle

Latest Headlines

World Cup technology denies Portugal's Ronaldo record-tying score
Soccer // 35 minutes ago
World Cup technology denies Portugal's Ronaldo record-tying score
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer to tie Eusebio as Portugal's top scorer in World Cup history after Qatar 2022 technology determined he won't get credit for a goal against Uruguay, Adidas said Tuesday.
Steelers overcome Colts rally, earn fourth win
NFL // 1 hour ago
Steelers overcome Colts rally, earn fourth win
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out to an early lead, overcame a late rally and took the final edge on a Benny Snell touchdown with 10 minutes remaining to beat the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 12 finale.
World Cup soccer: USA 'embraces' pressure of must-win match vs. Iran
Soccer // 4 hours ago
World Cup soccer: USA 'embraces' pressure of must-win match vs. Iran
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team is "embracing" the pressure ahead of its must-win match against Iran at the 2022 World Cup. The Americans and Iranians will meet in the Group B finale Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo
Sports News // 18 hours ago
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo after a 5-7 record in 2022, the school announced Monday.
World Cup soccer: Casemiro, Brazil beat Switzerland, advance to Round of 16
Soccer // 19 hours ago
World Cup soccer: Casemiro, Brazil beat Switzerland, advance to Round of 16
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Star midfielder Casemiro ripped a half-volley screamer into the right-side netting in the 83rd minute to beat Switzerland and clinch Brazil's spot in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Doha, Qatar.
Derby winners defeated in Japan, Louisville
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Derby winners defeated in Japan, Louisville
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The reigning Kentucky Derby winner and the '21 Japan Derby winner were both defeated in weekend racing, losing to rivals scoring their first Grade I win
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
NBA // 23 hours ago
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker.
Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 23 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne were among the football starters injured in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Sports News // 1 day ago
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Junior guard Mark Sears made seven 3-pointers in a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to an upset win over No. 1 North Carolina in quadruple overtime in the third-place game at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles outlast Packers for 10th win
NFL // 1 day ago
Jalen Hurts, Eagles outlast Packers for 10th win
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a career-high 157 yards to help the Philadelphia Eagles outlast the Green Bay Packers in an offensive shootout in Philadelphia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12
Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement