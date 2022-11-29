Google Doodle celebrates 2022 World Cup

Google's Doodle Tuesday celebrates the World Cup. Screenshot from Google Doodle

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The animated artwork features the word "Google" with a soccer ball replacing one of the Os. Advertisement

It is surrounded by four bouncing pairs of colorful cleats with eyes and smiley faces.

Teams that are set to play next in the international sports competition are Ecuador and Senegal; Netherlands and Qatar; Iran and USA; and Wales and England.

This is the first time the World Cup has been played in the winter and in the Middle East.

According to the BBC, Qatar spent $200 billion in preparation of the event.

The prize is $42 million and each team will take home a share of the prize money.

Fans cheer on World Cup contenders in Qatar

Japan team fans wear costumes and face paint at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo