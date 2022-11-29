Google Doodle celebrates 2022 World Cup

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
The animated artwork features the word "Google" with a soccer ball replacing one of the Os.
It is surrounded by four bouncing pairs of colorful cleats with eyes and smiley faces.
Teams that are set to play next in the international sports competition are Ecuador and Senegal; Netherlands and Qatar; Iran and USA; and Wales and England.
This is the first time the World Cup has been played in the winter and in the Middle East.
According to the BBC, Qatar spent $200 billion in preparation of the event.
The prize is $42 million and each team will take home a share of the prize money.