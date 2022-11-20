Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 20, 2022 / 2:36 PM

World Cup 2022 kicks off from Qatar with opening ceremony, host nation loss

By Joe Fisher and Allen Cone
1/4
Fireworks go off at the end of the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA/EFE
Fireworks go off at the end of the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA/EFE

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar as 32 teams vie for glory in the biggest sporting event in the world.

It is the first time the World Cup has been played in the winter and in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Qatar, competing in the premier soccer tournament for the first time, lost to Ecuador 2-0 in the opening match at the 60,000-seat stadium in Al Khor City, which is about 18 miles from central Doha. The host nation 2-0 at the break on two goals from Enner Valencia. Both teams are considered long-shots to win the tournament.

Opening ceremonies, also at the stadium, included an appearance by Morgan Freeman and a performance from Jung Kook of the red-hot singing group BTS. Jung performed the song "Dreamers" alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

RELATED World Cup: USA return, first fall-winter setting mark men's soccer challenge

Matches for Monday are United States vs. Wales, Senegal vs. Netherlands and England vs. Iran.

Several notable players will not be on the field for the tournament, which will reach its conclusion on Dec. 18, including France's Karim Benzema, Germany's Timo Werner and Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso. Brazil, France and Argentina are among the favorites to win the World Cup.

Advertisement

The prize for winning soccer's greatest tournament is $42 million of FIFA's $440 million purse. Each team will take home a share of the prize money. Qatar spent an estimated $200 billion in preparation of hosting the event, according to BBC. Sixty-four games will be played across eight stadiums in the coming weeks.

RELATED FIFA president Gianni Infantino defends Qatar in bizarre speech

The biggest celebration of soccer has not been without controversy. Qatar has faced criticism for the treatment of workers who provided services to accommodate the event. The organization New FIFA Now is urging sponsors of the World Cup to push for labor reform in the host country, citing the deaths of workers and substandard living conditions.

Human Rights Watch released a report in October, alleging Qatari security forces of targeting the LGBTQ community ahead of the World Cup. The watchdog organization accused Qatar of privacy violations, arbitrary detainments and violence against the community.

And alcohol is banned at the stadiums.

RELATED Soccer: Manchester United considering split with Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018 World Cup was viewed by an estimated 3.5 billion people, including about 1.12 billion who watched the final between in which France defeated Croatia 4-2 in Argentina.

Latest Headlines

Texas woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in 'beer' box
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Texas woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in 'beer' box
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in a box she alleged was carrying beer, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials said Sunday.
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantLloyd Austin has defended the continued U.S. support to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, making him the first president in U.S. history to serve into his 80s.
China reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
World News // 2 hours ago
China reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said that the "heavy lake effect" dumping several feet of snow in western New York, downwind of the Great Lakes, will wind down Sunday.
Suspect held after least 5 dead, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect held after least 5 dead, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old man is in police custody after at least five people died and another 18 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in New York City's Penn Station on Saturday after they allegedly made online threats to attack a local synagogue.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, announced that former President Donald Trump's account has been reinstated.
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A large sinkhole that opened in the West Virginia town of Hinton in June has grown after recent rain and is now threatening to swallow the local police department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
Fantasy football: Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
Fantasy football: Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
Buffalo college football game against Akron postponed due to snowstorm
Buffalo college football game against Akron postponed due to snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement