Aug. 18, 2022 / 11:15 AM

College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22

By Alex Butler

MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the school announced Thursday. He was 22.

The school said Knox was hospitalized Wednesday and died later that night in Miami. Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome told UPI on Thursday that the death is "unclassified," and that police do not suspect foul play.

The county medical examiner is to perform an autopsy to determine Knox's official cause of death.

"Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU Athletics said in a news release.

FIU canceled practice Thursday in Miami.

Knox totaled 11 tackles in nine games at Ole Miss over his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender spent most of his playing time on special teams.

He transitioned into a tight end in 2021, but moved back to his initial position when he transferred to FIU.

The business major was from Brentwood, Tenn.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement.

"I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.

"He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

Dawson Knox played at Ole Miss from 2015 through 2018. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

FIU will start the regular season against Rhode Island's Bryant University on Sept. 1 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
NFL // 58 minutes ago
Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Melvin Gordon recently told reporters that the Denver Broncos want Javonte Williams to be "the guy," which should create clarity about the team's running back situation ahead of fantasy football drafts.
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
MLB // 1 hour ago
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Brett Baty swatted a two-run home run on the first swing of his MLB career as his family looked on from the stands to help the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.
College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
Sports News // 2 hours ago
College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Keon Keeley, the highest-ranked prospect in Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class, will decommit from the Fighting Irish football program, the defensive end announced.
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
MLB // 3 hours ago
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Josh Donaldson smashed an 0-1 fastball to right field for a 349-foot, walk-off grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a dramatic, extra-innings win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
NBA // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James have agreed to terms on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, James' agency announced.
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
NFL // 20 hours ago
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A cluster of Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots erupted into a fight during a joint practice session after a Patriots player hit Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass.
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
MIAMI, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers says it's "realistic" for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to log 50 catches apiece this season, which should boost their 2022 fantasy football value, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
Sports News // 1 day ago
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Patrick Reed sued Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee for defamation, claiming they "conspired" to defame him and other LIV Golf players, court filings show. He seeks more than $750 million in damages.
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, prompts Twitter swarm
Soccer // 1 day ago
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, prompts Twitter swarm
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk prompted nearly a million interactions on Twitter when he claimed that he was going to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United. The Tesla CEO later revealed he was joking.
