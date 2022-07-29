Trending
Sports News
July 29, 2022

Controversial Saudi LIV golf tournament tees off at Trump's Bedminster club

By Doug Cunningham
Controversial Saudi LIV golf tournament tees off at Trump's Bedminster club
American Phil Mickelson on the final day of the inaugural LIV trophy at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire June 11, 2022. Former President Trump is hosting the controversial Saudi-funded LIV golf tournament at his Bedminister golf club as 9/11 families and other critics protest his support of the tour. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The controversial Saudi-funded LIV golf tournament started Friday as former President Donald Trump hosted the tournament at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club.

Critics, including family members of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, accuse the Saudi government of using sports to whitewash the kingdom's human rights record.

That record includes the murder of Saudi Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, alleged ties to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and harsh repression of women's and LGBTQ+ rights.

The PGA of America canceled plans to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump's Bedminister course after the pro-Trump violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED LIV Golf rift with PGA remains as talent, popularity, U.S. presence grow

The PGA has also sanctioned players for joining the LIV tournament. The Justice Department is investigating the PGA tour for possible anti-competitive behavior in connection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

In an interview with ESPN, Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV tournament by saying he's been friends with the Saudis for years.

"I've known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia. They've been friends of mine for a long time. They've invested in many American companies. They own big percentages of many, many American companies, and frankly what they're doing for golf is so great. What they're doing for the players is so great. The salaries are gonna go way up," Trump said in the video interview.

Trump is using the presidential seal on towels, golf carts and other items while participating in the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament.

It is against federal law to use likenesses of the presidential seal in connection with any advertisement to convey a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the government of the United States.

Families of people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks urged Trump to cancel the LIV golf tournament.

They said in a letter, "The evidence is clearer than ever. The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for the horrific attack on America. And you know it."

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is financing the LIV tournament with a prize pool total of $405 million next year.

Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event

Golfer Hubbard angered by tee shot, sinks hole-in-one
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Golfer Hubbard angered by tee shot, sinks hole-in-one
July 29 (UPI) -- Golfer Mark Hubbard dropped his club in disgust and called his tee shot "embarrassing" on the 11th hole before he watched the ball roll in for a hole-in-one in the first round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Star-studded weekend racing featured across U.S.
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Star-studded weekend racing featured across U.S.
July 29 (UPI) -- Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer is back in action in a blockbuster edition of the Grade II San Diego Handicap at Del Mar -- a highlight of weekend horse racing.
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
MLB // 2 hours ago
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Mets added offensive depth and a bullpen arm by acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced.
Seahawks, WR DK Metcalf agree to $72M extension
NFL // 3 hours ago
Seahawks, WR DK Metcalf agree to $72M extension
July 29 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension, which will keep the star wide receiver under contract through 2025.
Massive crash disrupts women's Tour de France
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Massive crash disrupts women's Tour de France
July 29 (UPI) -- Dozens of cyclists slammed into each other and hit the asphalt, leading to a major pileup in Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, which ran from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges.
LIV Golf, auto racing, UFC title fight fill weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 7 hours ago
LIV Golf, auto racing, UFC title fight fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, July 29 (UPI) -- A LIV Golf tournament, four auto races within the NASCAR and Formula 1 circuits, and a UFC title fight are among the top events on this weekend's sports schedule.
Mike McDaniel uses his vulnerability, lessons from past to coach Dolphins
NFL // 20 hours ago
Mike McDaniel uses his vulnerability, lessons from past to coach Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 28 (UPI) -- Facemask yanking and spit-spilling screams aren't staples of Mike McDaniel's repertoire as a first-year head coach. Instead, he uses vulnerability and lessons learned through adversity to lead the Miami Dolphins.
Sebastian Vettel, 4-time Formula 1 champion, to retire at end of season
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sebastian Vettel, 4-time Formula 1 champion, to retire at end of season
July 28 (UPI) -- Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula 1 champion, will retire at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was diagnosed with a rare back condition and his timeline to return to the field this season is in question, team athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters.
Yankees trade for Royals OF Andrew Benintendi
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees trade for Royals OF Andrew Benintendi
July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded three minor league pitchers to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the teams announced.
