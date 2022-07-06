Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 6, 2022 / 7:14 AM

Djokovic, Jabeur rally to advance to semis at Wimbledon; Fritz faces Nadal

By Alex Butler
1/5
Djokovic, Jabeur rally to advance to semis at Wimbledon; Fritz faces Nadal
Serbian Novak Djokovic celebrates his quarterfinal win over Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur, the top remaining seeds in the men's and women's singles draws at Wimbledon, each rallied from early setbacks to clinch semifinal spots at tennis' most prestigious Grand Slam.

Djokovic, the top men's seed, lost his first two sets to No. 10 Jannik Sinner of Italy in London on Tuesday. The Serbian then rallied to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement

"I just felt like I had to change something," Djokovic told reporters after the match. "I was not playing well, I was not feeling well on the court, I was dominated by Sinner.

"Thankfully Grand Slams are played in best-of-five, so I had opportunity to come back."

Djokovic logged eight aces and 41 winners, but converted 6 of 15 break point opportunities. Sinner totaled eight aces, 43 winners and converted 4 of 9 break point chances in the three-hour, 35-minute match.

Advertisement

Djokovic will now face No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England in the semifinals Thursday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Norrie advanced with a five-set win over David Goffin of Belgium. He dropped two of the first three sets in that 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph.

RELATED Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon

Cristian Garin of Chile will face Nick Kyrgios of Australia in another men's quarterfinal Wednesday at Wimbledon.

The winner of that match will play the winner of the other men's quarterfinal -- No. 2 Rafal Nadal of Spain or No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States -- in the semifinals. That victor will face the winner of the Djokovic-Norrie match in the men's singles final.

Nadal, who's already won the first two Grand Slam tournaments this year, and Fritz, the last American man remaining in the draw, will play their quarterfinal match on Wednesday. If Fritz can pull off the upset, he'll be the first American man to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal since Jon Isner in 2018. No American man has reached a Grand Slam final since 2009 and none have won a Slam title since 2003.

Advertisement

On the women's side, Jabeur bounced Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Tunisian, and No. 3 women's seed, did not log an ace, but fired 30 winners and converted 6 of 9 break points in the quarterfinal.

"I knew Marie was going to come and really make me work to win a point," Jabeur said.

"She's a talented player and I'm really happy that I woke up in the second set and I played much better in the third set."

Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first women's semifinal Thursday in London.

Maria beat fellow German Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. She logged four aces and converted 5 of 7 break point opportunities.

No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Ajla Tomjanovic of Australia in the first of two women's quarterfinals Wednesday at Wimbledon.

No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania will meet No. 20 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the last women's quarterfinal.

The winners from those two matches will meet Thursday in the semifinals.

Wimbledon coverage will air from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPN and ESPN2.

Moments from Wimbledon

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates during his Quarter-Final match against Belgian David Goffin on day nine of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 5, 2022. Norrie won the match 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic rolls into Round of 16, Sakkari bounced Wimbledon, rival golf tourneys, auto racing fill weekend sports slate

Latest Headlines

Fourth of July weekend horse racing results promise more fireworks on the way
Sports News // 1 day ago
Fourth of July weekend horse racing results promise more fireworks on the way
July 5 (UPI) -- Some of horse racing's brightest stars, new and old, were shining brightly enough on the Fourth of July weekend to promise monumental showdowns in the coming months at Saratoga, England and elsewhere.
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
NFL // 4 days ago
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
July 1 (UPI) -- Late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a spokesman from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told UPI on Friday.
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic rolls into Round of 16, Sakkari bounced
Sports News // 4 days ago
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic rolls into Round of 16, Sakkari bounced
July 1 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic roared into the Round of 16 with a straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday at Wimbledon. Maria Sakkari became the latest upset victim, losing in straight sets to unseeded Tatjana Maria.
Referees to use semi-automated offside tech at 2022 World Cup
Soccer // 4 days ago
Referees to use semi-automated offside tech at 2022 World Cup
July 1 (UPI) -- Referees at the men's 2022 World Cup will use semi-automated technology, which includes hundreds of sensors and cameras to aid in offside decisions amid the major soccer competition in Qatar, FIFA announced Friday.
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
NHL // 4 days ago
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
July 1 (UPI) -- The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff after they failed to reach the playoffs for a third-consecutive season.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
NBA // 4 days ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
July 1 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill used Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman to describe their new connection ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Mandaloun, Life Is Good, Ce Ce return in July Fourth weekend horse racing
Sports News // 4 days ago
Mandaloun, Life Is Good, Ce Ce return in July Fourth weekend horse racing
July 1 (UPI) -- Top performers in many of horse racing's divisions are back in action during the Fourth of July weekend with even more top-level action in France, Germany, England and South Africa.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
NBA // 4 days ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
July 1 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $231 million.
Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract
NBA // 4 days ago
Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract
July 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and All-NBA center Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year extension worth at least $264 million, the most lucrative pact in league history.
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Sports News // 4 days ago
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
July 1 (UPI) -- Two-time Wimbledon champ Rafael Nadal and Americans Cori "Coco" Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are among the players who have advanced to the third round in London, where play keeps being interrupted by rainy weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth of July weekend horse racing results promise more fireworks on the way
Fourth of July weekend horse racing results promise more fireworks on the way
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine, autopsy finds
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic rolls into Round of 16, Sakkari bounced
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic rolls into Round of 16, Sakkari bounced
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement