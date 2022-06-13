Advertisement
Sports News
June 13, 2022 / 8:55 AM

PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event

By Alex Butler
1/5
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Rory Mcilroy picked up his 21st career PGA Tour victory at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy used the winner's stage at the RBC Canadian Open to take a verbal shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after a week of tension between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded breakaway league.

McIlroy carded 19-under par to claim the title Sunday at St. George's Golf Course in Toronto. The win gave him 21 career victories on the PGA Tour, one more than Norman totaled in his Hall of Fame golf tenure.

Advertisement

"This is my 21st PGA Tour win -- one more than someone else and that gave me a little bit of extra incentive," McIlroy told CBS in an on-course interview. "I'm happy to get it done."

McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, edged No. 15 Tony Finau by two strokes. No. 5 Justin Thomas finished third at 15-under par. McIlroy claimed $1.56 million for his win.

Advertisement

"I had [the] extra motivation of what's going on across the pond," McIlroy told reporters Sunday at a news conference. "The guy [Norman] that's spearheading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour. I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did.

"So, that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one."

On Saturday, No. 125 Charl Schwartzel beat No. 134 Hennie Du Plessis by one stroke to capture the LIV Golf Invitational London title and a first-place prize of $4 million.

RELATED PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants

The large prize purse -- and lucrative appearance fees -- are among the reasons several top golfers recently defected to the rival competition. Controversy surrounds LIV Golf due to Saudi Arabia's record of human rights violations.

Golfers' decisions to play with LIV Golf resulted in a series of suspensions issued last week by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. No. 16 Dustin Johnson, No. 33 Kevin Na and No. 77 Phil Mickelson were among the 17 golfers banned from PGA Tour events for their participation in LIV Golf.

"It's been an unfortunate week that was created by some unfortunate decisions, those decisions being players choosing to violate our tournament regulations," Monahan said Sunday on the CBS broadcast.

Advertisement

"It's my job to protect, defend and celebrate our loyal PGA Tour members, our partners and our fans. And that's exactly what I did.

"I don't think it was a surprise to anybody, given how clear I had been about how we were going to handle this situation."

The 2022 U.S. Open is the next event on the golf schedule. The major tournament announced Tuesday that those who participated in LIV Golf London will be allowed to play this week in Brookline, Mass. The U.S. Open will run Thursday through Sunday at The Country Club.

The rival tour will continue with LIV Golf Invitational Portland June 30 to July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Nort Plains, Ore.

The PGA Tour schedule will resume with the Travelers Championship June 23 through 26 in Cromwell, Conn. The John Deere Classic will run from June 30 though July 3 in Silvis, Ill.

Moments from the LIV Golf Invitational

Greg Norman (C) and golfer Scott Vincent (R) smile on the first tee before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion club in Hemel Hempstead, England, on June 9, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Saudi-funded LIV Golf series opens play near London amid PGA Tour bans Phil Mickelson sorry for 'reckless' comments, to take break from golf

Latest Headlines

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
Sports News // 1 hour ago
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
June 13 (UPI) -- Daniel Suarez edged Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford by nearly four seconds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and become the first Mexican-born driver in history to win a race in NASCAR's Cup Series.
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series.
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Sports News // 2 hours ago
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
June 13 (UPI) -- With three winners from the Triple Crown series and several other top 3-year-olds waiting in the wings, the rest of the season looks like a battle for supremacy.
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
Soccer // 1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
June 11 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the Portuguese soccer star raped a woman in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009 has been dismissed by a federal judge in Nevada.
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
Sports News // 1 day ago
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
June 11 (UPI) -- Mo Donegal beat out favorite We The People and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike during the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 2 days ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Derby winner Rich Strike returns as Belmont hosts weekend of top horse racing
Sports News // 2 days ago
Derby winner Rich Strike returns as Belmont hosts weekend of top horse racing
June 10 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness, but returns to action in Saturday's Belmont Stakes -- with every chance to prove his 80-1 upset in Louisville wasn't a fluke.
Softball: Oklahoma sweeps Texas in Women's College World Series
Sports News // 3 days ago
Softball: Oklahoma sweeps Texas in Women's College World Series
June 10 (UPI) -- Catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a late three-run homer and the Oklahoma offense rallied from a two-run deficit to beat Texas in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series and earn their second-consecutive national title.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
NHL // 3 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
June 10 (UPI) -- Left wing Ondrej Palat scored the first of two goals in the final 1:50 to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Rangers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement