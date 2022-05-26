French Open: Pliskova upset, Medvedev advances

1/5

Daniil Medvedev from Russia advanced to the third round of the 2022 French Open with a straight-sets victory Thursday in Paris.

May 26 (UPI) -- Karolina Pliskova became the sixth Top-10 women's player to exit the 2022 French Open with a straight-sets loss Thursday in Paris. Daniil Medvedev was the highest-ranked player to advance in Thursday's early matches. Women's and men's second-round singles matches started Wednesday and will run through Thursday night at Roland Garros. Advertisement

Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, earned the No. 8 seed in the tournament. She beat France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in the first round. Unseeded Leolia Jeanjean of France then beat Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

"This match was full of emotions through and through," Jeanjean said in her on-court interview, according to WTATennis.com.

"I managed to unroll my tactics to make her move back and forth, to put spin on my ball. I didn't know it would happen this way. It's incredible thinking that I actually won in two sets against a Top-10 player, a previous No.1 worldwide. It's incredible."

Pliskova did not convert a break point and committed 28 unforced errors, 18 forced errors and five doubles faults in the 75-minute loss. Jeanjean converted 4 of 7 break points, did not double fault and committed 12 unforced errors and eight forced errors.

She will face unseeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the third round. Begu beat No. 30 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in her second-round match.

Only the second Top-100 opponent she has faced in her career... And French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean eliminates Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 to reach Round 3 in Paris! : @rolandgarros | #RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/O1Ov6uWMkG— wta (@WTA) May 26, 2022

Medvedev, also from Russia, beat Serbian Laslo Djere in straight sets Thursday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The No. 2 men's seed fired seven aces and converted 7 of 18 break points. He totaled 26 unforced errors, compared to Djere's 68.

"Honestly, I think Laslo was playing better clay-court tennis, but I managed to fight, to put one more ball in the court than him," Medvedev said in an on-court interview.

"It was a very tough match. ... But I'm happy to win."

No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia were among the other top men's players to advance early Thursday. Belgium's David Goffin eliminated No. 24 Frances Tiafoe of the United States 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Mevedev will face Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 3 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 11 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 16 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina of Russia were among the top women to advance Thursday morning.

Badosa will battle No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the third round.

The 2022 French Open runs through June 5. Tournament coverage will continue to air daily on Tennis Channel and NBC. Respective top men's and women's players Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Iga Swiatek of Poland are favorites for the singles titles at the clay-court Grand Slam.

