April 13, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident

By Alex Butler

April 13 (UPI) -- The Tunisian Olympic Committee and fellow elite athletes continue to mourn the loss of 17-year-old sailor Eya Guezguez, who died after her boat capsized from strong winds during a training run.

The International Olympic Committee and the Tunisian Olympic Committee announced Monday that Guezguez died Sunday after she trained in the water off the coast of Tunis, Tunisia. Eya was in the boat with fellow Olympian and twin sister Sarra, who survived.

The BBC reported that the incident is under investigation.

The same network, along with the Guardian, also reported that Tunisian Olympic Committee president Mehrez Boussayan told local radio that the sisters' coach was alongside them in a speedboat at the time of the incident. He said he performed CPR on Eya, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Eya and Sarra finished 21st in the 49er FX sailing event at the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo. They were training for upcoming regional and international competitions.

"I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a news release. "She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation.

"Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

The Tunisian Sailing Federation announced that Eya's funeral was held Monday. An Instagram account for the sisters' sailing team, which Sarra and Eya link to on their accounts, also posted a tribute to the late sailor Wednesday morning.

"You left this world and took with you everything beautiful that has ever existed," the caption for the post said.

"You were my sunshine, my light and my angel, but fate has decided to take you from me. You are a role model for the next generations of sailors for you died fighting for the sport you love. We shall never forget your smile, your courage and your generosity.

"You are loved little angel, very much so, and I hope you're watching over us from up above the skies. Rest in peace little flower."

The 2024 Summer Games will be in Paris. Sarra and Eya planned to participate, before the Sunday's tragic incident.

