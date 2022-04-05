Tiger Woods looks 'phenomenal' at Masters, says practice partner Fred Couples

1/5

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on hole No. 4 during a practice round leading up to the Masters on Monday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods was "bombing" drives and looked "phenomenal" in his latest practice session for the 2022 Masters Tournament, fellow golfer Fred Couples told reporters. Couples made the comments to reporters after he practiced with Woods and Justin Thomas on Monday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The major tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday on the same course. Advertisement

"He looked phenomenal," Couples said of Woods. "What impressed me the most is he was bombing it. I know Justin Thomas is not the longest hitter on tour, but I know he's long. [Tiger] was with him, flushing it."

Woods surprised many last week when he flew to Augusta to practice on the course. The 15-time major champion said in November that he doesn't expect a full-time return to the PGA Tour due to his lingering back issues and the leg injuries he sustained in a single-car crash on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

Woods returned to Augusta on Sunday afternoon to continue practice. He did a 20-minute warm-up with various clubs at the driving range before he went on to the 10th tee.

Couples said Woods walked nine holes Monday and played another nine holes Sunday. He called his friend "very impressive." He said he sends text messages to Woods every day and thinks that Woods will "contend" if he can walk for the 72-hole tournament.

Advertisement

"I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday, and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday," Couples said.

RELATED Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation

Woods' last PGA Tour event was the 2020 Masters Tournament. He wrote Sunday on social media that it will be a "game-time decision" on if he competes in this week's tournament.

Woods, 46, won the Green Jacket at the 2019 Masters. His previous major title was at the 2008 U.S. Open. He also won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Golfers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. EDT Thursday for the first round of the Masters. The four-round tournament airs on Masters.com, ESPN and CBS.

RELATED Tiger Woods gives emotional World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech

Moments from Tiger Wood's career